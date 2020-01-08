WhatsApp is going all out with all kinds of features coming in. The most recent changes in the app include some pretty useful changes like the ability to block someone from adding you to a group. Then there are other not-so-useful changes like the ‘WhatsApp from Facebook” page. Regardless, the point is the app keeps bringing in so much, it is easy to forget a bunch of key features that prove really useful.

One such feature is the ability to ‘Pin’ certain chats to the top of your list of WhatsApp chats. Once a chat is pinned, you will see it on top of others. This includes scenarios where unpinned chats are more active. Once pinned, you will see those chats above everything else, period.

Thankfully pinning a chat on top is actually easier than pinning a piece of paper up on a pin-up board. Here’s how you can do this on both Android and iOS:

Here’s how to pin WhatsApp chats

For Android

Step 1: Find the WhatsApp application and open it.

Step 2: On the main screen, where you see all the chats stacked, look for the chat you want to pin. Don’t enter it, just long press it to open additional options on the top bar.

Step 3: Find the pin-shaped icon on the top bar of options and press it. You will immediately see your selected chat go up to the top and stay pinned there.

For iOS

Step 1: Find the WhatsApp application and open it.

Step 2: On the main screen, where you see all the chats stacked, look for the chat you want to pin. Don’t enter it, just swipe right on it to open additional options next to the chat.

Step 3: Find the pin-shaped icon and press it. You should see it next to the mark as unread button, next to the contact’s name. Once pressed, you will immediately see your selected chat go up to the top and stay pinned there.

Here are a few things to remember. WhatsApp allows only three chats to be pinned at a time. These may either be individual chats or group chats. Further, if you are pinning multiple chats, remember that the order of the displayed pinned chats will be the reverse of the order you pinned them in.

Hence, if you pin Chat A first, Chat B second and then Chat C, the order you’ll see these pinned chats in will be Chat ‘C’, then Chat ‘B’, then Chat ‘A’. Unpinning chats is just as simple. Long press/Swipe right on the desired chat and hit the pin icon again to unpin the chat.