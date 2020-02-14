WhatsApp tip: How to find who you message the most

This Valentine’s Day, you can find out if your ‘Plus One’ is also the most frequenty contacted person on WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned social messaging service surpassed two billion monthly active users recently. There is a good possibility that your ‘Plus One’ is also on WhatsApp. So, how about finding out how you communicate with them on WhatsApp. The company notes that people message their special ones the most on WhatsApp.

If you are on WhatsApp then you can find our how many messages you have exchanged with your partner over the course of your relationship. It is also a neat trick to find out whom you message the most. It could actually be your best friend and not your partner. Or it could be your mother or even your work colleague. With this option, you can find out how many messages, photos, GIFs, videos and voice notes you have exchanged with the most special people in your life.

How to find out whom you message the most on WhatsApp

Step 1: The obvious first step is to open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android smartphone

Step 2: The second step is to go to Settings at the bottom right of your screen. On Android, the option is available by tapping on the three dots at the top right corner

Step 3: The next step is to go to Data and storage usage

Step 1: Now, click on Storage usage, which is below the Network usage option

When you go to Storage usage page, you will see the full list of your WhatsApp contacts and groups. The page will also show the person whom you have sent the most messages to. This data is ranked by phone storage at the top of the list. It is important to note that the top person may not necessarily be the person you have sent the most messages to. The top person will always be the one whom you have sent most number of images and videos. You can also tap on a contact’s name to find out how many messages you have exchanged with them since you became friends on WhatsApp.