Wjatsapp Tips 2021: How to send messages to yourself on WhatsApp
News

Wish to chat with yourself on WhatsApp? Here's how you can with these hacks

Apps

WhatsApp is one of the widely-used messaging apps and comes with a plethora of features. But, can we chat with ourselves on WhatsApp? Yes, and here's how to do so.

whatsapp app

WhatsApp is a popular name and we can’t talk enough about how widely the messaging app is used. The Facebook-owned platform not only makes up for a convenient communication medium but lets you do so much more. You get to post disappearing photos and videos (which WhatsApp calls a Status), lets you video call, voice call, and much more. Also Read - Alert! WhatsApp will stop working if you don't accept new privacy policy

This is when we try to think of more capabilities it possibly has, leading up to a weird yet interesting question, “does WhatsApp allow you to chat with yourself despite all the contacts you have?” The answer surprisingly is a certain yes for there is a WhatsApp hack to do so. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy update FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

So, in case you want to make self-notes, keep a track of stuff you usually forget, or just want to send yourself messages for the self-love in you, keep on reading as we are here to tell you about a WhatsApp trick that is pretty interesting. Also Read - WhatsApp Features 2021: How to restore data, migrate it to Telegram, Signal

How to send messages to yourself on WhatsApp? (Method 1)

This hack requires you to follow some simple steps and works on the web, Android, and even an iOS device. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Open a browser (Google Chrome/Safari/or whatever you like) on the desktop or your smartphone.

Step 2: Type in ‘wa.me/’ in the address bar.

how to whatsapp yourself

Step 3: The ‘wa.me/’ is to be followed by your mobile number, with the country code. For example, in India, you have to enter ‘wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx.’

Step 4: Once this is done, you need to press enter and you will be taken to a different page from where you can start with the process.

how to whatsapp yourself

Step 5: Now, you just need to select the ‘Tap to Share’ option, following which a chat window with yourself will appear and you can start sending messages to yourself on WhatsApp.

how to whatsapp yourself

One thing worth noting is that, if you access this via an Android or iOS device, you will be taken to the app itself where the chat will open.

We tried this hack via a desktop and were asked to either download the app or open WhatsApp Web. We chose the latter option and were directly taken to the chat head in a few seconds.

How to send messages to yourself on WhatsApp? (Method 2)

There is another hack to send messages on WhatsApp on iOS or Android. You just need to do the following:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Create a WhatsApp Group on Android by heading to the Settings option and selecting the ‘New Group’ option. iOS users can tap on the ‘New Group’ option in the top right corner or by tapping on the çreate icon in the extreme top right corner and then selecting the ‘New Group’ option.

Step 3: Now, for the formality sake, add anyone to the group, a group name, and you are good to go.

Step 4: Once the WhatsApp Group is created, you can simply remove the other person added to the group.

Step 5: With this, you will be the only person left on the group and you can now chat with yourself over there to make lists, send reminders, or whatever you like.

Since we have seen it for ourselves that the hack works, we hope you enjoy talking to yourself on WhatsApp too. After all, it’s a good practice to do so. And why just talk, you can keep track of so much with ease and then thank us later!

  Published Date: February 24, 2021 11:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 24, 2021 11:20 PM IST

