WhatsApp introduced dark mode for app and web users a few years ago. The feature turns out to be more useful at these tough times when we all depend on social media platforms to connect with our loved ones living far away. WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world and used by millions of users to communicate with family members and friends.

Given we all have started depending on the Facebook owned messaging app more than ever before, it becomes even more important to use the platform in dark mode, which provides little comfort to our eyes. On that note, let's take a quick look at how to turn on WhatsApp dark mode theme on the messaging app as well as on the web version. Take a look right here.

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on Android

-Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone

-Head over to the Settings menu

-Click on Chats option

-Select Theme option displayed right on the screen

-You will now be able to select dark mode, toggle on the option to change the screen to dark theme.

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on iOS

-Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone

-Open the Settings menu

-Click on the Display & Brightness option

-Tap on the Dark option to enable system-wide dark mode

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

-Head over to the https://web.whatsapp.com/

-Click on the three dots at the top of the screen

-Click on the Settings menu

-Tap on Themes

-You will be able to see three options: Light, Dark, System Default. Select Dark from the list.

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp app

-Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone

-Head over to the Settings menu

-Click on Chats option

-Select Theme option displayed right on the screen

-You will now be able to select dark mode option there, turn it off. The option to change the screen to light theme.

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

-Head over to the https://web.whatsapp.com/

-Click on the three dots at the top of the screen

-Click on the Settings menu

-Tap on Themes

-Select Light from the list shows. The screen will show three options: Light, Dark, System Default.