comscore WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web
  • Home
  • News
  • How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web
News

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web

News

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: Here's how you can enable and disable dark mode/theme on WhatsApp mobile app and WhatsApp Web. Step-by-step guide.

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web

WhatsApp introduced dark mode for app and web users a few years ago. The feature turns out to be more useful at these tough times when we all depend on social media platforms to connect with our loved ones living far away. WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world and used by millions of users to communicate with family members and friends. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy Deadline on May 15: What happens if you don’t accept it?

Given we all have started depending on the Facebook owned messaging app more than ever before, it becomes even more important to use the platform in dark mode, which provides little comfort to our eyes. On that note, let’s take a quick look at how to turn on WhatsApp dark mode theme on the messaging app as well as on the web version. Take a look right here. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on Android

-Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone Also Read - Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline

-Head over to the Settings menu

-Click on Chats option

-Select Theme option displayed right on the screen

-You will now be able to select dark mode, toggle on the option to change the screen to dark theme.

How to use MyGov WhatsApp chatbot

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on iOS

-Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone

-Open the Settings menu

-Click on the Display & Brightness option

-Tap on the Dark option to enable system-wide dark mode

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

-Head over to the https://web.whatsapp.com/

-Click on the three dots at the top of the screen

-Click on the Settings menu

-Tap on Themes

-You will be able to see three options: Light, Dark, System Default. Select Dark from the list.

WhatsApp feature

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp app

-Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone

-Head over to the Settings menu

-Click on Chats option

-Select Theme option displayed right on the screen

-You will now be able to select dark mode option there, turn it off. The option to change the screen to light theme.

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

-Head over to the https://web.whatsapp.com/

-Click on the three dots at the top of the screen

-Click on the Settings menu

-Tap on Themes

-Select Light from the list shows. The screen will show three options: Light, Dark, System Default.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2021 2:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 7, 2021 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
How To
How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Features

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Gaming

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Features

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web

How To

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?
WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

Apps

WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report
Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline

Apps

Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline
WhatsApp releases six new sticker packs for iOS, Android

Apps

WhatsApp releases six new sticker packs for iOS, Android

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Smart TV K9 Series Launched: दमदार फीचर्स के साथ पेश हुए स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत काफी कम

Oppo ला रहा फोल्ड होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

WhatsApp पर आ रहा धांसू फीचर, अब Stickers इस्तेमाल करना होगा मजेदार

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर्स

Battlegrounds Mobile India के नाम से हो रही है PUBG Mobile की वापसी, लेकिन गेम खेलने के लिए कड़े होंगे नियम

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X Review

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
News
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge

Gaming

Epic Games starts questioning Apple, gets pulled up by the judge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

News

Google Play store's new privacy section will reveal data apps collect from users, how they use them

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers