WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

Want to get rid of that annoying contact sending good morning messages on WhatsApp, but do not want to block him? There's a way to do that in simple steps.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform recently introduced a repackaged version of archived chat feature. The messaging feature now lets users mute a contact forever. So, if there's an annoying contact sending good morning messages or unwanted forwards on a daily basis, just achieve the chat.

Notably, you can unarchive the contact at any point in time.

How to mute someone on WhatsApp forever

Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open the message platform

Step 3: Select the annoying contact. You can select as many as you want.

Step 4: On Android, long press on the contact and click on the [down arrow] at the top of the screen. On iOS, either swipe to left or long press on the contact and click on archive option.

Step 5: On both iOS and Android, the archive contacts can be accessed just a click or unarchived.

How to find archived contacts on WhatsApp

The process is the same for both Android and iOS for WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app.

Step 2: WhatsApp for iOS and Android show Archive chats section right at the top of the home screen.

Step 3: To find the Archived chats, just click on the option there

Notably, if you do not have any contact archived, the archive tab will not be visible.

How to unarchive contacts on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone, iPhone.

Step 2: Head to the archive section at the top of the homescreen.

Step 3: Long press on the contact you wish to unarchive and click on the option there.

The good thing about the revamped version of the archive chat feature is that once a contact is archived you will no be notified even for new messages or calls or any other notifications.