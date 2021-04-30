WhatsApp tips: How to mute mention notifications with this hack

WhatsApp, despite being the go-to messaging app, can be quite overwhelming. Tons of WhatsApp message notifications can force us into muting chats, which thankfully is an available option on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. Also Read - WhatsApp to make chat history migration between Android and iOS device easier: Here's how

However, what’s not available is the ability to mute messages that mentions us. WhatsApp mentions, an ability that lets people talk to you specifically in a group can still reach your notification panel and in spite of several efforts, you will be notified of the same. Also Read - WhatsApp once again starts sending ToS alerts to users ahead of May 15 deadline

But, worry not! There exists a workaround for you to mute even that. So, if you aim to fully mute WhatsApp groups, keep on reading for the solution. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon release this useful feature we all have been waiting for

How to mute mention notifications on WhatsApp?

The new hack of muting mention notifications comes from WABetaInfo, which is a popular portal for everything related to the messaging app. You can mute notifications from groups when someone mentions you or quotes your previous messages. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp for Android, iOS, or web.

Step 2: Select the WhatsApp group that bothers you despite being muted.

Step 3: Now, you have to tap on the group name and scroll down to look for the person who often mentions you.

Step 4: From a bunch of options that pop up, you need to select the Message option to open that particular person’s chat window.

Step 5: Tap on the person’s name, scroll down a bit to see the Mute notification option and enable it to block notifications from that person both on personal and group chats.

You can use this hack to mute everyone on the group individually so that you can dodge any notification from that or any WhatsApp group.

How to mute WhatsApp chats, groups on Android, iOS?

Now that we are at, here’s how you can mute people on WhatsApp just in case:

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Select the chat or group you want to mute.

Step 3: Now, tap on the name of a particular chat or group you want to mute.

Step 4: You will a number of options. Scroll down to see the Mute option.

Step 5: There you will find three options to choose from: the ability to mute for 8 hours, 1 week, or always. You can select any of the three as per your need to stay away from that WhatsApp group or the person.

The aforementioned ways of muting messages on WhatsApp are helpful in situations when you are bound to stay in a WhatsApp group but find the messages annoying!