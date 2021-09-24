WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps used by billions of users worldwide. The cross-messaging platform does not just allow sending texts for free, but one can send photos, videos, and even transfer money via the app. The Facebook-owned company tries to bring new features for the users from time to time. But while the app is useful in many ways, there are a few caveats looming around. One of them being the inability to send high-quality photos through WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

Although a WhatsApp Android beta update in July dropped a hint on upcoming improvements to image compression, it hasn't come to fruition yet. For those unaware, WhatsApp compresses around 70 percent of image quality by default for faster transfer of files.

It is a good move, given it saves mobile data but in case you want to share shots taken from a camera with your friend, it just ruins the experience. While the app still continues this nasty habit, there are a few tricks that can help you send images in their original quality, here's how.

How to send high-quality images on WhatsApp

You can send high-quality images as documents on WhatsApp. To do so, here are a few simple steps to follow.

Step 1- First up, open your Whatsapp account and open the contact to whom you want to send the photo.

Step 2- In the chat screen, you will see a paper clip-like icon at the bottom, next to the camera icon.

Step 3- Tap on the paper clip icon, a list of icons will appear.

Step 4- Now click on the documents option.

Step 5- Next up, select the photo you want to send in documents from your phone.

Step 6- If you are unable to find the photo, then tap on the ‘Browse other docs’ option on top.

Step 7- Now navigate through the folders, and once you locate that specific image file you want to send, select it and then click on the send button.

The image will then be sent to the recipient. Users should keep in mind, that the process of sending the document might take time depending on the file size and, of course, the internet speed as well.