WhatsApp introduced Status feature a few years ago. This WhatsApp feature was inspired by Instagram's and Facebook's Stories but didn't really get as popular as the company expected it to be. Stories is one of the most popular feature of Instagram available today. WhatsApp allows users to share photos, videos, and GIFs on Status.

Uploading a WhatsApp status is simple. All you need to do is, head to the Status section on the app, click on the camera icon there, and you can either click a photo/shoot a video or upload a media file straight from the phone's gallery. Once the photo or video that you wish to share on Status is uploaded, click on the send button.

What about if you like your friend's WhatsApp status and want to download it? You can surely ask him/her to share the video on personal chat, but if you do not want to ask for it, there's still a way to download the status. In case of a photo, you can always take a screengrab of the status, but what if it's video? In that there's a trick that you can try out.

Before we share the trick, you must note that WhatsApp doesn’t provide an official option to download someone else’s status. Here’s a hack that will let you download someone else’s WhatsApp Status video without them knowing about it.

How to download WhatsApp Status (For Android)

Step 1: First download Google Files on Android smartphone from Google Play store.

Step 2: Then click on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app

Step 3: Click on the Settings option

Step 4: Turn on the toggle for “show hidden files” option

Step 5: Head to File manager of your smartphone

Step 6: Next click on internal storage option > WhatsApp> Media > Statuses

Step 7: In the folder, you will be able to check status that you have viewed. Click on the photo/video that you are looking for

Step 8: Long press on the status video that you wish to download and save it to your desired location.