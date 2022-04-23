Whatsapp Update With Support For 32 People Voice Call Now Rolling Out How It Will Work

WhatsApp announced a wide range of features last week. One of the major features that were on that list was the expansion of the voice calling feature. WhatsApp will now support 32 participants in a voice call. This is a substantial jump from just 8 participants earlier. WhatsApp last increased the group voice and video calling limit to 8, during the peak of the pandemic. The support for 32 people will only be found on voice calls. Also Read - How to use banking features on WhatsApp using Airtel Payments Bank

The rollout is happening across Google Android and Apple iOS. WhatsApp has updated the app’s FAQ on WhatsApp with the new limit. The new FAQ section claims “Group calling allows up to 32 participants to voice call with each other using WhatsApp for free. Apple users can also make use of the new call limit. The listing on App Store shows that the new update brings support for 32 participants. Also Read - WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

The App Store listing states, “Group voice calls now support up to 32 participants, and include an updated interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.” Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing polls to group chats: Here’s how it will work

How will it work?

When you receive a group voice call, the incoming WhatsApp group voice call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you. Group voice call history will appear in the ‘Calls’ tab. You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call. You can also join missed calls if they’re still ongoing.

WhatsApp had also announced a host of other features last week. Here’s a look at the other features announced last week:

Reactions

This feature will be inspired by both Facebook and Instagram. In the past most users responded to texts and media by sending one reaction each. However, users will now be able to react on the same message using emojis. People can quickly share their opinion without sending a ton of new messages to respond.

File Sharing

WhatsApp is increasing the file sharing limit to support files up to 2 GB. WhatsApp claims that they are doing this so that people can easily collaborate on a project. The details about the format of the files will be revealed ahead of the official roll-out.

Admin Controls

Admins will have more authority over their group. Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats. The limitation and exceptions, if any, will be revealed on a later date.