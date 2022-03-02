WhatsApp is easily the most influential messaging application in the country and may be the world too. While its easy to spread information using the app, it is as easy to spread fake news as well. WhatsApp realizes this and has incorporated some methods using which you can cross-check information. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 18 lakh accounts in India in January: Here’s why

WhatsApp has 10 independent fact-checking organizations that help users to identify, review, verify the information and help prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform. This is especially relevant during India's ongoing state legislative assembly elections.

The fact-checking organizations running the WhatsApp tiplines are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network and help individuals to double-check information that appears suspicious or inaccurate by sending it to the following tiplines:

According to a WhatsApp statement, these are the current tiplines for users to verify information on the application:

-AFP +91 95999 73984

-Boom +91 77009-06111 / +91 77009-06588

-Fact Crescendo +91 90490 53770

-Factly ​​+91 92470 52470

-India Today +91 7370-007000

-Newschecker +91 99994 99044

-Newsmobile +91 11 7127 9799

-Quint Webqoof +91 96436 51818

-The Healthy Indian Project +91 85078 85079

-Vishvas News +91 92052 70923 / +91 95992 99372

These tiplines act as source for verifying potentially fake and misleading content including photos, videos, and even voice recordings that might be false and are available in English and 11 Indian languages.

Add this WhatsApp number to verify information

WhatsApp also enables its users to verify the information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN WhatsApp chatbot by simply saving +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and texting, “Hi” to get a message or information validated. The chatbot aims to tackle misinformation and fake news by connecting users to independent fact-checkers in more than 70 countries. Alternatively, users can click http://poy.nu/ifcnbot to access a global directory of fact-checking organisations.