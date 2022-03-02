comscore WhatsApp users can check if news is fake: Here's how
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tired of fake news on WhatsApp? Here’s how to verify it
News

Tired of fake news on WhatsApp? Here’s how to verify it

How To

WhatsApp also enables its users to verify the information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN chatbot

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is easily the most influential messaging application in the country and may be the world too. While its easy to spread information using the app, it is as easy to spread fake news as well. WhatsApp realizes this and has incorporated some methods using which you can cross-check information. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 18 lakh accounts in India in January: Here’s why

WhatsApp has 10 independent fact-checking organizations that help users to identify, review, verify the information and help prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform. This is especially relevant during India’s ongoing state legislative assembly elections. Also Read - Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

The fact-checking organizations running the WhatsApp tiplines are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network and help individuals to double-check information that appears suspicious or inaccurate by sending it to the following tiplines: Also Read - WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

According to a WhatsApp statement, these are the current tiplines for users to verify information on the application:

-AFP +91 95999 73984
-Boom +91 77009-06111 / +91 77009-06588
-Fact Crescendo +91 90490 53770
-Factly ​​+91 92470 52470
-India Today +91 7370-007000
-Newschecker +91 99994 99044
-Newsmobile +91 11 7127 9799
-Quint Webqoof +91 96436 51818
-The Healthy Indian Project +91 85078 85079
-Vishvas News +91 92052 70923 / +91 95992 99372

These tiplines act as source for verifying potentially fake and misleading content including photos, videos, and even voice recordings that might be false and are available in English and 11 Indian languages.

Add this WhatsApp number to verify information

WhatsApp also enables its users to verify the information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN WhatsApp chatbot by simply saving +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and texting, “Hi” to get a message or information validated. The chatbot aims to tackle misinformation and fake news by connecting users to independent fact-checkers in more than 70 countries. Alternatively, users can click http://poy.nu/ifcnbot to access a global directory of fact-checking organisations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

Electric Vehicle

Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

News

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Electric Vehicle

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp bans over 18 lakh accounts in India in January: Here s why

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 18 lakh accounts in India in January: Here s why
WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

Apps

WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work
WhatsApp introduces a 'Safety In India' resource hub: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp introduces a 'Safety In India' resource hub: Check details
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that you ll see when you make a voice call

Apps

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that you ll see when you make a voice call
How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app

How To

How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ban के बाद BGMI बैन होने की उड़ी अफवाह, जानें पूरा मामला

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा और 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग जैसे हैं फीचर्स

Hero Electric ने पेश किया सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर Hero Eddy, मिल रहे ये खास फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Note स्मार्टफोन हुए बंद, अब यह डिवाइस लेगा इसकी जगह

Moto G22 में मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन और डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to cancel Amazon Prime Membership: Follow these simple steps
Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Mobiles

Samsung s Galaxy Note Series is dead
BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company

News

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover, family of fraud for siphoning money from company
Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India

Electric Vehicle

Hopcharge launches world s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India
Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

News

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers