The Common Services Center today launched a dedicated helpline on WhatsApp called ‘CSC Health Services Helpdesk’ to provide teleconsultation. With the spread of Covid-19 teleconsultation came to the rescue, especially for people dwelling in remote areas. The new service aims to make the same feature more inclusive by making it free of charge. Also Read - How to book your next Uber ride via WhatsApp

The helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide support from administration. Users will be able to consult with doctors, access a wide range of Covid related resources and get their queries addressed. Also Read - Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

How to access the new WhatsApp service

The CSC Health Services Helpdesk on WhatsApp is free to use and will be available in Hindi and English. To access the helpdesk, all that WhatsApp users need to do is send ‘Hi’ to the number +917290055552 and select the options to get connected to a doctor. Try here: https://wa.me/917290055552/ Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps

The WhatsApp helpdesk will guide users to an appropriate doctor based on their specific health requirements across the areas of general health as well as related to Covid-19.

The new helpdesk service has been developed to deliver healthcare services through channels that are socially, financially and digitally inclusive.



Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, said “We are deeply committed in ensuring that rural citizens get the best access to healthcare and infrastructural services. CSC’s tele-health consultation has played an important role in providing primary healthcare services at the grass-root level. We are confident that an extension of this on WhatsApp will be our next lever in ensuring that primary healthcare services are available to the remotest population in our country. This chatbot has been uniquely built as a customised solution which will be beneficial for providing common services to people in India. We are thankful to WhatsApp for their collaboration, determination and all round support to make this chatbot so easy and seamless to use for people of India.”

Commenting on the launch, Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India, said “Over the last one year, we’ve been making several efforts to ensure citizen focused services can be delivered on WhatsApp in order to make governance more engaging and easy, simple and efficient for citizens. We are proud of the work we have done in this area, specially across health and access to Covid resources. CSC’s Health Services Helpline on WhatsApp will be a first of its kind tele-consultation chatbot in India. We are optimistic that this chatbot will prove to be an easy, convenient and reliable source of primary health care needs for people in India. Through our partnership with CSC we will continue to find innovative ways of making healthcare and other services more digitally and socially inclusive.”