comscore WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this service: Check how to use it
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp users can get free health consultation using this new helpdesk: Check how to use it
News

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation using this new helpdesk: Check how to use it

How To

WhatsApp users will be able to consult with doctors, access a wide range of Covid related resources and get their queries addressed.

WhatsApp Teleconsultation

WhatsApp users can access this new helpdesk free of charge

The Common Services Center today launched a dedicated helpline on WhatsApp called ‘CSC Health Services Helpdesk’ to provide teleconsultation. With the spread of Covid-19 teleconsultation came to the rescue, especially for people dwelling in remote areas. The new service aims to make the same feature more inclusive by making it free of charge. Also Read - How to book your next Uber ride via WhatsApp

The helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide support from administration. Users will be able to consult with doctors, access a wide range of Covid related resources and get their queries addressed. Also Read - Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

How to access the new WhatsApp service

The CSC Health Services Helpdesk on WhatsApp is free to use and will be available in Hindi and English. To access the helpdesk, all that WhatsApp users need to do is send ‘Hi’ to the number +917290055552 and select the options to get connected to a doctor. Try here: https://wa.me/917290055552/ Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps

The WhatsApp helpdesk will guide users to an appropriate doctor based on their specific health requirements across the areas of general health as well as related to Covid-19.

The new helpdesk service has been developed to deliver healthcare services through channels that are socially, financially and digitally inclusive.


To vote for categories, click here

Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, said “We are deeply committed in ensuring that rural citizens get the best access to healthcare and infrastructural services. CSC’s tele-health consultation has played an important role in providing primary healthcare services at the grass-root level. We are confident that an extension of this on WhatsApp will be our next lever in ensuring that primary healthcare services are available to the remotest population in our country. This chatbot has been uniquely built as a customised solution which will be beneficial for providing common services to people in India. We are thankful to WhatsApp for their collaboration, determination and all round support to make this chatbot so easy and seamless to use for people of India.”

Commenting on the launch, Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India, said “Over the last one year, we’ve been making several efforts to ensure citizen focused services can be delivered on WhatsApp in order to make governance more engaging and easy, simple and efficient for citizens. We are proud of the work we have done in this area, specially across health and access to Covid resources. CSC’s Health Services Helpline on WhatsApp will be a first of its kind tele-consultation chatbot in India. We are optimistic that this chatbot will prove to be an easy, convenient and reliable source of primary health care needs for people in India. Through our partnership with CSC we will continue to find innovative ways of making healthcare and other services more digitally and socially inclusive.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 4:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
How To
WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

News

iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Features

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Photo Gallery

Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

Photo Gallery

Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

How To

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk

iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk

How To

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

Apps

Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp
Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October
How to send WhatsApp messages to people not in your contact list

How To

How to send WhatsApp messages to people not in your contact list
WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update

News

WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के Clash Squad और Battle Royale मोड में हुए बड़े बदलाव, बदल जाएगा खेलने का तरीका

वोडाफोन-आइडिया (Vi) की इस चाल से परेशान Jio पहुंचा TRAI के पास

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा वाले इस 5G फोन के साथ नहीं मिलेगा चार्जर

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series The Grind का आगाज, शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट समेत सब यहां से जानें

बाउंस इनफिनिटी इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर हुआ लॉन्च, सिर्फ 36 हजार रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
How To
WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

News

iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world
This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

How To

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Telecom

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more
Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

News

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers