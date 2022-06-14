comscore How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

WhatsApp said the transfer will take place while remaining fully encrypted, and will take about a week to reach all users.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp users can now securely transfer chat history, photos, videos and more from any Android device to iPhone. WhatsApp said the transfer will take place while remaining fully encrypted, and the ability will take about a week to reach all users. Also Read - Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year: All you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta – of which WhatsApp is a part – said: “We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. Also Read - Airtel launches its first multiplex in the Metaverse: Check details

“This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well.” Also Read - 2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12: Check details

WhatsApp on iPhone needs to be updated to 2.22.10.70 or above. On Android, WhatsApp needs to be updated to 2.22.7.74 or later. Both devices must be connected to the same WiFi network.

Here is how you can transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone:

First open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts. This can include agreeing to the Terms and Conditions

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. Enter the code on your Android device.

Select Transfer Data and tap “Start” on your Android device and return to the Move to iOS app.

Now, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and log in using the same phone number

Finish the final setup. After that, you’ll be able to see your chats waiting for you on your new iPhone.

Apple at its flagship Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 last week announced several new capabilities coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 16.

Users can personalise their Lock Screen, keep family photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, and discover more with Live Text and Visual Look Up.

“iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience the iPhone,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 7:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 14, 2022 7:23 PM IST

