How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp users can now securely transfer chat history, photos, videos and more from any Android device to iPhone. WhatsApp said the transfer will take place while remaining fully encrypted, and the ability will take about a week to reach all users.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta – of which WhatsApp is a part – said: "We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well."

WhatsApp on iPhone needs to be updated to 2.22.10.70 or above. On Android, WhatsApp needs to be updated to 2.22.7.74 or later. Both devices must be connected to the same WiFi network.

Here is how you can transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone:

First open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts. This can include agreeing to the Terms and Conditions

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. Enter the code on your Android device.

Select Transfer Data and tap “Start” on your Android device and return to the Move to iOS app.

Now, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and log in using the same phone number

Finish the final setup. After that, you’ll be able to see your chats waiting for you on your new iPhone.

