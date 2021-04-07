WhatsApp Stickers are arguably fun for conversing with people on the messaging platform. To make things more fun, WhatsApp has now added a new sticker pack, Vaccines for All, which will help people talk about the possibilities of the COVID-19 vaccine in an interesting way. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow for easy chat transfer between iOS, Android

The new stickers has been introduced in collaboration with WHO and is similar to the 'Together at Home' pack that was launched last year during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

How to download, send new WhatsApp stickers?

The new WhatsApp Sticker pack will allow people to express their emotions regarding the vaccine, for Stickers have become an integral part of our daily WhatsApp routine. Here's how you can get them and start sending them to people:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the chat window you want to send the stickers to. It can also be a WhatsApp Group.

Step 3: On iOS, tap on the sticker icon next to the type box. You will see both the GIFs and stickers option; tap the latter. Now, select the “+” icon, following which you will see the “Vaccines for All” pack. You just have the tap the download option and you are good to go.

Step 4: On Android, tap on the emoji icon and select the stickers option. Following this, tap on the “+” icon, download the new sticker pack, and it’s done.

Step 5: Once the new “Vaccines for All” WhatsApp Sticker pack is installed, you can easily start sending them to people by selecting the chat > tapping on the sticker icon > going for your stickers, and finally sending the ones found in the new pack. This is similar for both Android and iOS.

Besides the new sticker pack, WhatsApp is also helping people get the vaccine information via the helpline numbers in countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and India. In India, you can access the MyGov helpline number (+91-9013151515) to get all the necessary details. Just send a WhatsApp message on the number and you are good to go.

WhatsApp has also suggested that it won’t charge a fee on WhatsApp Business API to help people communicate about vaccines with ease.