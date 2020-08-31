comscore WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
News

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

How To

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps, and it has a vast number of active Indian users. There was a popular demand for dark mode and the company rolled out the support for the same fo

  • Updated: August 31, 2020 7:35 PM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps, and it has a vast number of active Indian users. There was a popular demand for dark mode and the company rolled out the support for the same for the mobile version. The dark mode is available for both iOS and Android platforms. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also released the dark theme feature for the web version. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

We have previously done a story on how to turn on dark mode on WhatsApp Web via the Inspect Element feature. Now that this feature is officially available, you don’t need to follow that. First let me tell you how to open the web of the messaging app, in case you are unaware. The first step is to visit the web version and then open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Also Read - How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

You need to tap Menu and select WhatsApp Web. Now, point your phone at the screen and capture the code. This will immediately log you into the web version of the social messaging service. You will find the theme section in the Settings. In this menu, you will also witness chat wallpapers, and the company offers you a lot of color options to make it look colorful. If you want to know how to enable the dark theme on WhatsApp Web, keep reading to know the steps. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

How to set Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Log into the WhatsApp Web using the messaging app.

Step 2: Click on the three-dotted icon located on the top left corner. You need to select settings and go to the Theme section.

Step 3: In the “Theme” section, you get three options, including Light, Dark, and system default. Here you can set the dark or light theme as per your preference.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 7:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 31, 2020 7:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
How To
WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

Gaming

PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

How to manage location tracking on Android phones

How To

How to manage location tracking on Android phones

Sony PlayStation 5 launch event apparently set for September 9

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 launch event apparently set for September 9

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

How To

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version
WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

How To

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

How To

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram
WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

News

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

हिंदी समाचार

Realme V3 स्मार्टफोन 1 सितंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन

PUBG Mobile लेकर आ रहा नया मैप, 8 सितंबर को उठेगा पर्दा

Oppo Reno 4 Pro camera Review : डे-लाइट में शानदार परफॉर्मेंस, नाइट मोड करता है निराश

WhatsApp का नया फीचर बदल देगा आपकी चैटिंग का एक्सपीरियंस, जानिए क्या होगा बदलाव

Tenet: पूरी फिल्म हुई टोरेंट पर लीक, कई लिंक्स पर मौजूद हैं वायरस और मॉलवेयर

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
News
Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro
Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

News

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support
OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

News

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers