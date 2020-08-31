WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps, and it has a vast number of active Indian users. There was a popular demand for dark mode and the company rolled out the support for the same for the mobile version. The dark mode is available for both iOS and Android platforms. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also released the dark theme feature for the web version. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

We have previously done a story on how to turn on dark mode on WhatsApp Web via the Inspect Element feature. Now that this feature is officially available, you don’t need to follow that. First let me tell you how to open the web of the messaging app, in case you are unaware. The first step is to visit the web version and then open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Also Read - How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

You need to tap Menu and select WhatsApp Web. Now, point your phone at the screen and capture the code. This will immediately log you into the web version of the social messaging service. You will find the theme section in the Settings. In this menu, you will also witness chat wallpapers, and the company offers you a lot of color options to make it look colorful. If you want to know how to enable the dark theme on WhatsApp Web, keep reading to know the steps. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

How to set Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Log into the WhatsApp Web using the messaging app.

Step 2: Click on the three-dotted icon located on the top left corner. You need to select settings and go to the Theme section.

Step 3: In the “Theme” section, you get three options, including Light, Dark, and system default. Here you can set the dark or light theme as per your preference.