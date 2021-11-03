Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced new features for its web. The tech giant has announced that it has added two new features for the mobile app, and one new feature is made available for the web version. The instant messaging app has added the option of a desktop editor, sticker suggestion, and link preview. Also Read - WhatsApp Web gets three new fun features: All you need to know

With the new features, users will be able to edit images on the desktop, see the link previews on the platform, and the app will suggest sticker suggestions during a conversation. WhatsApp said they had made changes to WhatsApp web to add some of the features over the past few months to provide a better experience. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 2 million Indian accounts: One of them? This is what you did wrong

Desktop photo editor

WhatsApp has added a media editor feature to the web version of the platform. Until now, this was only possible on the app’s mobile version if one wanted to edit images. So, now anyone will be able to edit the image even on their computer or personal laptop. Also Read - WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook’s name change to Meta

This feature gives users the option to edit photos before sending them with the help of the desktop app. Earlier, this work had to be done with the use of Paint or any other editing software. With the help of this feature, users can also add stickers. Till now, this feature was available only on the phone.

How to use

Click on the camera in the text field

Select a new photo or video

You cal also choose an existing photo and video

Select what you want to add to the photo and video

How to draw

Click on Draw at the top of the screen

You can now use your finger to create freehand drawings

Slide your finger up and down to select the color

You can now select the color for whatever you draw.

How to add stickers or emoji

Click on the sticker or emoji option

Tap on the sticker you want to use or send

Hold and tap the item to move and drag it

You can pinch in or out to make it smaller or bigger

To rotate the item, pinch and turn it.