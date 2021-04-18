WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, states such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, among others have implemented temporary lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Several state governments have urged companies to move to work from home infrastructure immediately and ensure the safety of employees. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

One of the most important things to have for a seamless work from home experience is, a strong internet connection. With that in mind, we have listed out a few tips for you to ensure the WiFi speed is good enough to handle heavy tasks seamlessly. Here are five tips that will help you to quickly boost slow WiFi speed.

Tip 1: Switch off and on the router again

This is the easiest ways to boost slow WiFi speed at home. You can simply turn off and on the router as well as the modem. The modem translates internet signals between the home network and the ISP, so if the speed is slow, resetting the modem is the best thing to do. It's a good idea to reboot the equipment regularly for a smooth work from home experience.

Tip 2: Relocate the router

This is another way to boost WiFi speed immediately. For the unaware, sometimes WiFi signals get interrupted or blocked by walls, floors ceilings, furniture, and other large physical objects at home. So, it is a good idea to place the router close to where you’re siting and working or locate the router somewhere at the centre.

Tip 3: Replace the equipment

You should know that the WiFi speed can drop if your router and modem equipment are old or outdated. So, if either of the two equipment face difficulty in functioning, the WiFi speed will slow down drastically. In this case, you should immediately purchase a good router and modem as per your usage.

Tip 4: Update router’s firmware

If your WiFi speed is slowing down, you must check if there are any available firmware updates available. If yes, updating your router not only keeps the equipment secure but also fixes all issues related to speed and more. It’s best to periodically check for firmware updates for better experience.

Tip 5: Adjust router’s antennas

If your router has adjustable antennas ensure to adjust them to boost the WiFi speed immediately. Notably, router antennas are mostly omnidirectional, meaning they send out signals in all directions perpendicular to the antenna. So, in case you need to expand your Wi-Fi signals to multiple floors, adjusting the antenna should help.