Windows 10 tips: How to take screenshots on the laptop (simplest way)

There are many ways to capture a screenshot on your laptop, but different windows versions have different processes. We will talk about Windows 11 and how to take screenshots on the next-generation Windows 11 once the version releases and is available for download from October 5. Since most Windows laptop users are on Windows 10 operating system, let's find out how to capture a screenshot on Windows 10 running laptop.

You can capture screenshots in many ways on Windows 10 but the simplest of them all is by using the Snipping Tool. Other ways to take a screenshot on your Windows laptop are – using snip & sketch, print screen, and more.

Let's check out the simplest way to take a screenshot on Windows 10 laptop. Check the step-by-step guide here.

How to take screenshots on a laptop

The simplest way to take a screenshot on Windows is using a Snipping tool. This tool has been around since Windows Vista.

Notably, Windows has been warning since the last few years about the discontinuation of the Snipping Tool, but it is still available since most Windows users still use it to capture screenshots – long or of a specific section of the screen. Microsoft also delisted the tool from the list of apps from the Start menu, but it is still very easily accessible via the search section.

Let’s now take a look at how to take a screenshot on Windows 11 running laptop.

Step 1: Select on the Start menu

Step 2: Search for Snipping tool

Step 3: Select Snipping Tool from the results

Step 4: Next, press the Windows logo key + Shift + P

Notably, the tool allows you to capture rectangular, free-form, full-screen, and windows snips. It should also be noted that the Snipping Tool does not save screenshots automatically. You will need to manually save snips. Ensure to exit the tool after saving the screenshot, else you will need to repeat the process again.