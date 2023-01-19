Windows 11 is still quite new compared to some of Microsoft’s older and perhaps even more popular operating system, such as Windows 7 and Windows. The OS has specific hardware requirements, which makes it difficult for users to upgrade to and subsequently know the working hacks of the OS. Case and point, how to restore the lost and delete files. Also Read - Croma Republic Day sale with offers on mobile phones, TVs, smartwatches goes live

So, if you are new to Windows 11 and you accidentally deleted a file or a folder on your PC, here’s how you can restore them. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5's Geekbench result reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM

How to restore backup of a file from a backup

Step 1: Click on the Start button. Also Read - WhatsApp wants to make it easy for you to block pesky contacts: Here’s what it plans to do

Step 2: Scroll down to the Control Panel and click to open it.

Step 3: Select System and Maintenance option.

Step 4: Select Backup and Restore option.

Step 5: Now select Restore my files option, and then follow the step on screen to complete the process.

How to restore backup of a file from a previous version

Step 1: Click on the Start button.

Step 2: Open the Computer app.

Step 3: Navigate to the folder that used to contain the file or folder, right click it and the select Restore Previous Versions option.

Step 4: If the folder was at the top level of a drive, for example C:\, right-click the drive, and then select Restore previous versions.

Step 5: If the file or the folder is included in a library, right-click the file or folder in the location where it’s saved, rather than in the library.

How to restore a file or folder to a previous state

Step 1: Click on the Start button.

Step 2: Open the Computer app.

Step 3: Navigate to the folder that used to contain the file or folder, right click it and the select Restore Previous Versions option.

At this point, you will see a list of available previous versions of the file or folder. The list will include files saved on a backup as well as restore points, if both types are available. However, you need to use Windows Backup for the same.

Step 4: Before restoring a previous version of a file or folder, select the previous version, and then click Open to view it to make sure it’s the version you want.

Step 5: To restore a previous version, select the previous version, and then select Restore.