Windows 11 preview update: How to roll back to Windows 10 in simple steps

Windows 11, Microsoft's new Windows operating system was introduced to the audience last month. While the next-gen OS is widely speculated to release to the general public this October, a free developer preview beta has already been made available to download.

That said, many users have started testing the insider build of Windows 11 and some have even managed to dig new changes. In case you are not happy with the upgrades, there is a simple workaround to revert back to the old simple Windows 10, however, there's one limitation that you need to take note of. Although there is the ability to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10, you can only do it within 10 days from installing the upgrade. As noted by Techradar, the new feature of reverting back to the previous Windows version, instead of a mid-year update, will save users time 'instead of attempting a clean install.' Here how you can roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in simple steps

Step 1- Open the Windows PC and head to the Start menu

Step 2- Tap on the Settings option and search for Windows update

Step 3- Once opened, look for Advanced Options and head to Recovery

Step 4- On the following page you will find the Previous version of Windows under Recovery options

Users should keep in note that the option to revert back to the older version of Windows will only be available for ten days, starting the day your system is updated to Windows 11. Notably, the 10-day window is applicable to the latest beta version of Windows 11 as well.

“Yes, once you have upgraded to Windows 11, you have 10 days to utilize the rollback function to move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you. After that 10-day period, you will need to back up your data and do a “clean install” to move back to Windows 10,” Lenovo mentioned on its FAQ page.

Once the official Windows 11 release, users will still be able to roll back their machine to Windows 10 even after the 10-day window, however, CNET points that the process will be a bit tricky as one will have to back up the data and perform the old-school ‘clean install’ of Windows 10 on their PC. It is worth mentioning that Microsoft will stop support for Windows in October 2025, so happy four years of using the old iteration.