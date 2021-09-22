Windows 11 update: Earlier this month, Microsoft announced to release its next-generation Windows dubbed Windows 11 next month. The release date is set for October 5. Ahead of the official release, the tech giant has made the Windows 11 PC Health Check app live once again. Also Read - Microsoft Surface event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

What is the Windows 11 PC Health Check app? The tool lets users check if their PC is eligible for the next Windows upgrade or not. In this case, using the Windows 11 PC Health Check app, users will be able to find out if their PC is eligible to install the next generation Windows dubbed Windows 11.

How to check if your PC can install Windows 11

Windows 11 PC Health Check app was announced earlier this year, in the month of June. Microsoft removed access to the tool after controversies around supported systems spurred. The app was brought back again but only for users who enrolled for Windows

The tool to check if your PC is eligible to install Windows 11 is now available for everyone. Here’s how to use Windows 11 PC Health Check app to check if your PC can install Windows 11 or not.

Step 1: To start with, download the PC Health Check app by heading over to the official website at https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp

Step 2: Next, run the downloaded installation file. Just double click on it and follow the instruction shown on the screen

Note: The installation process will take a few minutes to get completed

Step 3: Open the tool on your PC once the installation is completed

Step 4: Click on the Check now option displayed on the screen

Step 5: It will now show a pop-up message stating whether or not your PC can install Windows 11 operating system.

Notably, if your system is not eligible for Windows 11 download, the tool will show what changes are required and all that you need to do to install the next-generation Windows operating system.