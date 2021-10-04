Windows 11 release tomorrow, October 5: How to prepare your PC for installation

Microsoft is ready to roll out its next-gen operating system (OS), Windows 11 tomorrow, October 5. The company has been testing the beta version of the OS for a few months now, and the final build is already available to Windows Insider users. The new OS brings in a refreshed look, intuitive navigation and more. It is designed to work efficiently on touchscreen and non-touchscreen devices. While a lot of you must be excited to get your hands on the new operating system on day 1, here are a few tips that you should follow to prepare your PC for the upgrade. Also Read - Windows 11 releasing tomorrow: How to upgrade, compatible devices, top features, more

Get your PC Ready for Windows 11

Before you install Windows 11 on your PC, it is best to ensure that your PC is ready for installation, to ensure that you do not encounter any bugs, or worse yet, end up losing your data. Before we go on with the steps, here is a look at the minimum requirements to install Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 10 tips: How to take screenshots on the laptop (simplest way)

Windows 11 minimum requirements Also Read - Microsoft Office 2021 price revealed: Check launch date, features, and more

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

UEFI secure boot

TPM version 2.0

Graphics Card which is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Backup your PC

Before you set your PC to update to the latest version of Windows, it is recommended that you first backup your PC. This backup might come in handy if you encounter any corrupted files, crashing applications and more. And if things go haywire, you will always have a backup to roll back to the last stable version of your PC.

Setup a Recovery Drive for your Windows 10 installation

Creating a Recovery Drive is a nifty feature as you can use that to access system recovery tools if there are any issues that arise during installation. With it, you can reinstall Windows 10, or even an even older version of Windows. This will not help you recover any corrupted or missing files, but will at least help you get your system back to a stable working position.

Now that you know your PC is compatible with the latest version of Windows, and you have your backup and recovery drive handy, you can just sit back and install Windows 11 on your PC.