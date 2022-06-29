How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC

If you have been using your old PC with Windows 11, chances are that you might have witnessed a hiccup or two at times. While one way to deal with this is to get a new PC with upgraded specifications. The other way is to reset your PC and start afresh. Whether you choose to buy a new PC or reset the existing one, you need to reset your PC to make things work. So, here is a step-step guide of how you can factory reset your old Windows 11 PC. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

How to factory reset a Windows 11 PC

Step 1: Open Settings app on your PC then go to System option.

Step 2: Now, scroll down and click on Recovery option.

Step 3: How scroll down to the Recovery Options section and then click on Reset PC option.

Step 4: Now you will see two option — Keep my Files, which removes apps and settings but keeps all your data, and Remove Everything, which removes everything including your data, apps and settings. Choose the Remove Everything option.

Step 5: The following screen will ask you as to how you want to reinstall Windows on your PC. You can choose Cloud Download if you want to download the latest version of the OS. Alternatively, you can choose Local Reinstall option that will install the version of Windows 11 that is available on your PC. This option is also faster than the former. Pick one of the two options and click on the Next button.

Step 6: The following screen will tell you all about the files, settings and additional packages that will be removed from your PC. Here, click on the Next option.

Step 7: Now, you will get another option to either reinstall the on-device version of Windows 11 or download the latest available update. If you had selected Local Reinstall option earlier, toggle Restore Preinstalled Apps button to Yes and Download Windows button to No.

Step 8: Now tap on the Confirm option.

Step 9: At this point, if you have opted to keep files and folder, you will see all the files that will be removed during the process and all the files that you might want to keep. On the other hand, if you have opted to reset everything, you will see the Reset option. Click on it for the reset process to begin.

Step 10: Now, you might have to enter a recovery key. You will be able to find this by signing in to your Microsoft account or at account.microsoft.com/devices/recoverykey.