News

Windows hacks: How to record screen on a Windows 10 PC

How To

Are you looking for easy hacks to record screen on your Windows 10 PC? Here are two ways you can do so without spending a dime!

windows 10

If a picture is worth a thousand words then a video is probably worth a million. We often use screenshots to share information with our friends and colleagues. We also use screenshots as a bookmark of sorts to remember things that we otherwise might forget. But screens are not enough. Not always at least. Sometime a more dynamic solution is required to convey the required information. At times like these, a simple feature called screen recording comes in handy. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 8.1 to reach end of support in January 2023

Screen recording functionality in PCs lets users make a recording of the information being conveyed. It is particularly helpful when you need to walk someone through an experience or you need to show someone the step that they need to follow for performing a task. Also Read - Best New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: From Far Cry 5 to Last Call BBS

Now, Windows 10 has a screen recording utility called the Xbox Game Bar that lets users record their PC screens. Users can also record their own audio along with the movements on the screen for the same. But if you don’t like that, you can also pick a screen recording app for recording the screen. So, here is a simple way using which you can record the screen on your Windows 10-powered PCs. Also Read - Meta, Microsoft, other tech giants form metaverse standards body, except Apple: Check details

It is worth noting that you can also record your own voice along with the screen based on your needs and requirements.

Record screen using Xbox Game Bar

Step 1: Open the app that you want to record.

Step 2: Now Press Windows + G keys at the same time to open the Xbox Game Bar on your PC.

Step 3: Next, click on the Start Recording button on the right to start capturing the video. Alternatively, you can also press Windows + Alt + R keys for the same.

Step 4: You can tap the microphone button to record your voice along with the video of the screen.

Step 5: Once you are done recording tap on the Red dot to stop recording.

Step 6: When you are done recording, you can see the recording in the space below.

Step 7: Right click on the video you record and click on the ‘View Folder’ option to see where the video is saved and share it with a friend or a colleague.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2022 2:52 PM IST

