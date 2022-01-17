If you are on social media, especially an active user of Twitter, you must have come across users talking about Wordle. It is a five-alphabet word guessing game created by Josh Wardle for his wife Palak Shah. Read here to know details of Wordle. Also Read - Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

The Wordle craze is ongoing for the last several weeks now. So, some of you must have already figured how to play the game and crack it. But there are still some who are yet to figure out how to crack the Wordle of the day. Ones who are still figuring out ways to crack this viral word game, here are some tips you must keep in mind.

How to crack Wordle

-Think simple. Most Wordles are regular and simple words that we use in our day-to-day life.

-Try to use common alphabets like S, A, E, N, M, among others.

-There are six attempts in total, in the first two attempts write words with a common alphabet. If the Wordle of the day includes any of the alphabets you have already added, they will be marked in yellow and green.

Note: Yellow means, the alphabet is there in the Wordle of the day but not rightly placed. Green means, the alphabet is there in the final word and is rightly placed.

-Once you get two-three alphabets right (yellow or green marked), take a notebook and write them down. Then try to guess words with those alphabets.

-Take a note of words already used for Wordle, they will never reappear.

So, how can you play Wordle?

Step 1: Head to the official website or click on www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

Step 2: Guess a word.

Step 3: Once you click on enter, the website will show alphabets in yellow, black, and green.

Step 4: Now start guessing the next word around the yellow and green words as shown on the screen.

Step 5: Keep guessing until you can get the right word. It should be noted that you only get six chances.