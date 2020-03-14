comscore Mi Band 4: How to flash custom Avengers firmware easily | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Band 4: How to flash Avengers Edition custom firmware easily on the budget fitness tracker

Check out how you can easily flash custom firmware on your Mi Band 4 to completely change the look and feel of the interface.

Xiaomi Mi band 4 is a popular fitness band that comes with a lot of features at an affordable price. While the fitness tracker is a great bang-for-buck device because of its features, it also allows for a lot of customization. This includes changing everything from straps to watch faces. While changing your watch face can change the look of your smart band instantly, it still leaves the rest of the menu looking the same.

This, however, can be changed with a bunch of Mi Band 4 custom resource packs made by third-party developers. The results are nothing short of amazing, giving you a completely themed interface across your Mi Band 4. Today we show you a detailed step-by-step guide on how to get the Marvel Avengers resource pack on your Mi Band 4.

Disclaimer: The methods mentioned below are not officially approved and hence, users could permanently brick their devices, should something go wrong. Execute the following steps at your own risk. BGR India is not responsible for any damage caused to your device.

How to flash Mi Band 4 custom firmware

Step 1: Before you get started, get all the tools and files you need. Firstly, make sure you have Mi Fit app on your phone and the app is connected to your Mi Band 4. Then go to the Google Play Store and download the ‘Notify & Fitness for Mi Band’ application. This app will help you flash the custom resources on your Mi Band. Open the app and set it up by providing all the necessary permissions.Download the ‘Notify & Fitness for Mi Band’ app

Step 2: Head over to https://geekdoing.com/forums/resources.45/ and check out all the custom resource packs available for your Mi Band 4. Download the Avengers V88 pack by dilutewater. You may need to register yourself on the GeekDoing website (free) before you can download the resource packs. DO NOT mix a resource pack corresponding to a particular firmware with another firmware. This could brick your device.

Check your Mi Band 4 firmware version by going to the Mi Fit app. You can find your firmware version under Profile >> Mi Smart Band 4 >> Firmware Version. If you’re on the latest firmware (V1.0.9.30), then you must download the V88 resource packs.Download custom resources

Step 3:

Once you have downloaded the file, go to the ‘Notify & Fitness for Mi Band’ app. Now we will flash the file. It is a good idea to have at least 30 percent battery on the Mi Band 4 before you begin. To do this, head over to the ‘Tools’ section of the application as shown in the picture.

Choose the ‘Update Mi Band firmware’ tab. Here, click on ‘Choose file’ and navigate to the Avengers resource pack you just downloaded. Your resource pack file will be a .bin file. Once you have selected your file, click on ‘Start update’ to start flashing the file. Try flashing the file with the first ‘Alternate Method’ option. Go to the second option only if you face issues.Flash custom resource pack

Step 4:

The flashing process will take a while. Note that even after the progress pie chart reaches 100 percent, your band will continue to ‘update’ for a couple of more minutes. Do not panic as this is normal. Once the update completes on your Mi Band, scroll away to see the new icons.

Also if you do start facing issues with notifications due to conflicts between the new application and Mi Fit, simply uninstall the ‘Notify & Fitness for Mi Band’ app.Wait till the firmware update has completed

Now that you know how to change the resource packs on your Mi Band 4, you could even check out other brilliant resource packs available on the website. Note that once you download a custom resource pack, you can still change your watch faces without affecting it. Choose a good third-party watch face that goes with the resource pack you just installed.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2020 5:21 PM IST

