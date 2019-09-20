How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Google announced Android 10 for its Pixel smartphones early this month. The new version of Android is available only for eight Pixel-branded smartphones, Essential Phone and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. Other devices like OnePlus’ latest flagship is expected to get the update in the coming months. However, if you own a Redmi Note 7 Pro then you can get Pixel experience based on Android 10 right now. This is the first beta build of Android 10 based on custom ROM and here is how you can get it.
How to prepare your Redmi Note 7 Pro for Android 10
Step 1:Get your Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro updated to latest MIUI Global ROM with an unlocked bootloader
Step 2:You can unlock the bootloader of your Redmi Note 7 Pro by heading to http://en.miui.com/unlock/. It is important to note that bootloader unlocking and flashing ROM might void the warranty of your devices
Step 3:Now, download the latest Pixel Experience ROM from here: https://download.pixelexperience.org/violet/
Step 4:Now download TWRP for Redmi Note 7 Pro and recovery files from here: https://dl.twrp.me/violet/twrp-3.3.1-0-violet.img
Step 5:Last step is to download ADB software for Windows and Android Zip file for the Mac
How to install Pixel Experience using Mac
Step 1:Extract the Android zip file and place the folder on your desktop
Step 2:Open Terminal
Step 3:Type cd Desktop/Android
Step 4:Enter ./ADB-Install-Mac.sh
How to get Pixel Experience on your Redmi Note 7 Pro
Step 1:Switch off the phone and boot the device into Fastboot mode by long pressing Power and Volume down button simultaneously
Step 2:Now connect your phone to PC using a USB cable and open command prompt
Step 3:Type ‘fastboot devices’ in command prompt and check if the device is detected
Step 4:If the device is detected, type ‘fastboot erase userdata’ and hit enter. Now type ‘fastboot flash recovery twrp_filename.zip’ and hit enter again. The flashing process should be completed in few seconds.
Step 5:Now, long press the Volume Up and Power button to boot the phone into recovery mode
Step 6:When asked to allow modifications, slide to the right to allow
Step 7:Select ‘Wipe’, choose ‘Format Data’ and type Yes
Step 8:Go back to ‘Advanced Wipe’, select ‘Dalvik/ART Cache’, ‘System’, ‘Data’, ‘Cache’ and then swipe towards the right to Wipe.
Step 9:Go back and click on ‘Install’ and navigate to the location where you have stored the previously downloaded ROM file. It is recommended to store the ROM file on SD card or USB storage.
Step 10:Now, select the ROM file and swipe towards the right to flash
Step 11:After the installation, the system might show ‘No OS installed’ warning. According to FoneArena, ignore the warning and click on ‘Reboot’. This will get you Pixel Experience based on Android 10
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
13999