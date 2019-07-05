Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are two of the most popular budget smartphones in India right now. For Xiaomi, the Redmi Note series has always been a popular product and with every iteration, they have only gotten better. The Redmi Note 7 series also come with improved cameras but you can get even better experience. Most smartphone cameras in the market suffer when it comes to challenging situations. In the past few years, Google Camera has emerged as a clear solution to the problem.

The only problem with Google Camera is that it is an app designed and developed by Google for its own smartphones. As a result, it is not available for every Android device available in the market. But, if you have a Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7 Pro then you are in luck. Third-party developers constantly try to port Google Camera app to other devices. The official port of GCAM is now available for both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Since these devices come with support for Camera2 API, you don’t need to root your device. Here is how you can install GCAM mod on your Redmi Note 7 Series:

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

How to install Google Camera on the Redmi Note 7 Series

Step 1: Download the GCAM APK for Redmi Note 7 (https://f.celsoazevedo.com/file/cfiles/gcm1/MGC_6.2.030_RN7_V1a_FINAL.apk) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (https://f.celsoazevedo.com/file/cfiles/gcm1/MGC_6_1_021_xcam6_beta5.apk) via given links.

Step 2: Since you are installing an APK from a source outside Google Play Store, Chrome will ask for permission to install. Tap on Settings and turn the toggle on Allow from this source. This process will enable the option to install an APK. Now, click on install and wait for the APK to get installed on your device. Once installed, you will be greeted with two options Open and Done.

Step 3: Tap on Open to get started with using the GCAM app on your Redmi Note 7 Series. The developer notes that GCAM works well on the Redmi Note 7. Even the Portrait Mode and Night Sight work on this model. Only thing that doesn’t work is the slow motion video mode. On the Redmi Note 7 Pro, users have reported saturation issues and that images are washed out. There is a fix for that as well.

How to fix saturation issues with GCAM On Redmi Note 7 Pro

Step 1: Open GCAM app and scroll to the more option and click on settings from there. Once the settings page open, tap on the GCAM settings at the bottom. Here you will see an additional option called Saturation adjustments.

Step 2: In saturation adjustments, change the default value of Highlight saturation to 2.0 and Shadow saturation to 2.4. Do the changes for both the front as well as rear camera. Once the values are changed, close the GCAM app and launch it again. The GCAM app with updated values should produce better pictures in any kind of scenario.

Step 3: GCAM is an expansive tool that aims to make mobile photography better. If you are not happy with the result then you can also tweak the HDR mode. Google allows users to switch from HDR+ to HDR+ Enhanced mode for crisper images. This is equivalent to the default shooting mode found on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. There are also options to customize HDR+ in Portrait mode and disabling zoom while in portrait mode.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price 9999 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP+5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh