News

Xiaomi shares details about the ‘Ultra Battery-Saver’ mode on MIUI 12; Here is how it works

How To

The MIUI 12 stable version rollout comes months after the company initially announced the OS on the global stage. Let’s take a closer look at the “Ultra Battery-Saver” mode on Android-based Xiaomi skin here.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 10:10 AM IST
Xiaomi Ultra Battery-Saver MIUI 12 1

Xiaomi is currently sharing details about some of the latest features from its in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12. At the same time, the company is also working on rolling out the final version of the MIUI 12 upgrade. It has already launched the upgrade for the first wave of devices in China and the global market. Beyond this, the company has also started rolling out the stable version to some devices in India. This rollout comes months after the company initially announced MIUI 12 on the global stage. Let’s take a closer look at the “Ultra Battery-Saver” mode on Xiaomi MIUI 12 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Ultra Battery-Saver mode details

According to the latest information available online, Xiaomi outlined the difference between traditional battery management and the new mode. The company claims that the “Ultra Battery-Saver” mode brings the battery usage and standby time “to the next level”. Digging a bit deeper in the feature, the company revealed that this mode “restricts all kind of background activity”. Users can only use “6 non-essential” apps beyond calls, SMS, and network connectivity. This mode increases the “standby time up to 25 times than” the ordinary mode. Taking a look at numbers, this means that if your device lasts for 10 hours in regular mode, it can last up to 250 hours in this mode. Also Read - Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

To get started, users need to head to the “Security” app and head to “Battery & performance” section. Here, the user will see the battery level on the top and then “Battery saver” and “Ultra battery saver” options. Tap on the “Ultra battery saver” option to enable the mode. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Price in India, offers, specifications

Xiaomi Ultra Battery-Saver MIUI 12 2

Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

Also Read

Xiaomi testing new 'paper' colour reading mode

Other option to enable this mode is to swipe down to access the “Control center”. Here, locate the “Ultra battery saver” icon to enable the mode. If you can’t see it then tap on the edit button on the top right corner to manually add the icon. Users can add up to six apps to stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues during this mode.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 10:10 AM IST

