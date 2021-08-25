Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: Date, How to livestream, what to expect and more

Xiaomi will be hosting its Smarter Living 2022 event tomorrow, which will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. The company has stated that this will be its biggest IoT event in India in 2021. During the event, the company is expected to launch at least six new products including the Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X, Mi Notebook and more. Here we will be taking a look at how you can watch the event live and what we expect the company to launch. Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: When and where to watch

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event will take place on August 26 at 12 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on the company’s official Youtube channel and its social media handles. There will be no in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime confirmed, India launch set for September 3: Expected price, specifications and more

Mi Band 6

Xiaomi has teased that it will be launching the highly anticipated Mi Band 6 at its Smarter Living 2022 event. The device is already available in China. It sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display and comes with support for 130 watch faces. It features a SpO2 sensor and a 24-hour heart rate sensor. It features a total of 30 exercise modes, and can auto-detect 6 fitness modes. The company claims that the device can last for up to 14 days on a single charge. It comes with ATM5 water resistance rating. Also Read - Mi no more! Xiaomi reportedly dropping the branding in favour of just the company name

Mi TV 5X

Mi TV 5X series will succeed the Mi TV 4X lineup, offering better picture quality and sound. The TVs are also expected to come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. It is being said that the company will provide users with 40W speakers and has tied up with IMDB for content suggestions and curation. Other improved features are said to include far-field mics, PatchWall UI and a metal design.

Mi Notebooks

Xiaomi has posted a teaser on its official website hinting at a new lineup of laptops, which will come with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a high screen refresh rate. The new laptops will come with a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, a metal unibody design and will likely be powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel core processors.

Mi Security Camera

The company is expected to launch a new Security Camera which will offer better video clarity and dual-band WiFi support.

Mi Router

Xiaomi has been hinting at a new WiFi router, which will deliver fast connectivity speeds while keeping cool. This could be the company’s WiFi 6 router, which comes with internal fans.

Mi Shoes

A new pair of light and flexible Mi Shoes are also being hinted at. They will come with a high elastic fit for comfort and will come with anti-bacterial layering.