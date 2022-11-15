comscore How to control iPhone with Apple Watch: Step-by-Step Guide
You can control your iPhone with Apple Watch: Here's how

Here's how you can control your iPhone using your Apple Watch.

  • Using Apple Watch you can control your iPhone.
  • The feature was present for quite some time on iOS/WatchOS.
  • You can check notifications, toggle Siri, and do a lot more.
Apple Watch Series 8

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR India

Apple Watch is a great little gadget on your wrist that has the ability to do many things, more than you wished for. Apart from the usual health tracking and receiving or declining calls, you can also control your iPhone using the Apple Watch. Also Read - Spotify revamps Apple Watch app with direct downloads feature and more

No, we aren’t simply talking about music controls or camera controls, but much more like reading notifications from the notification panel or opening the control center, turning on Siri on your iPhone, and doing a lot more. Also Read - Samsung takes jab at Apple in its latest 'On The Fence' ad: Watch video here

The feature can be helpful if you are recording the screen of your iPhone with a camera and want to do certain actions without touching the device. Frankly, there aren’t many reasons to do this, but the feature is present and you can use it for fun. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

That said, let’s see how you can control your iPhone using your Apple Watch.

How to control iPhone using Apple Watch

Before we get started, make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are on the latest versions of iOS and WatchOS. Also, make sure that your iPhone and Apple Watch are connected to each other via Bluetooth. Once you are ready, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings on your Apple Watch.

Step 2: Tap on Accessibility.

Step 3: Scroll near the bottom and look for Control Nearby Devices. Once you find it, tap on it.

Step 4: Your connected iPhone will pop up in the list of options. Tap on it.

Step 5: Now, you should be able to see all the controls on your Apple Watch, also once you follow the 4th step, your iPhone will be automatically awakened.

Step 6: You will see options like Home, App Switcher, Notifications, Control Center, and Siri. Tapping on the three dots will open up all the available options. Scrolling to the bottom will show the Music controls. Simply tap on any of the options to control things on your iPhone.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 2:07 PM IST
