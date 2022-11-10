comscore You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how
  • Home
  • How To
  • You Can Use Whatsapp To Make A List Of Groceries Here Is How
News

You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how

How To

WhatsApp now lets you send messages to yourself, so now you can jot anything down in a chat that is accessible only to you.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has a new option that lets your message yourself.
  • The Message Yourself option lets you jot things down and even send photos and videos.
  • But this option is not available to everyone still.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is always adding new features to the app and even though they are still not as many as what rivals such as Telegram offer, they are handy. One of the newly added features of WhatsApp is particularly very useful, at least to me. I have a habit of forgetting things that I have to buy from the market. There are two ways that can help me. Either I note everything on a piece of paper and carry it with me, knowing that I might lose it or something would just trample it, or I use an app. Sure, there is the Notes app on my iPhone and the Keep app on Android, but because these apps are so less used, I don’t remember to open them. Thankfully, WhatsApp now has a solution for me. Also Read - WhatsApp revamps disappearing messages section: Check details

There is a new Message Yourself option on WhatsApp. Essentially, WhatsApp now lets you send messages to yourself, so now you can jot anything down in a chat that is accessible only to you. It could be the list of groceries, some important notes you took during a meeting, or something that you need to be written down for easier access later. WhatsApp lets you note everything and anything down. And not just text, you can send yourself photos, videos, documents, files, and contact files, much like how you would send them to your contacts. Also Read - How to send high-quality photos to your WhatsApp contacts

How to send yourself messages on WhatsApp

— Open WhatsApp on your phone. Also Read - WhatsApp to get five new features in the coming months

— On Android, tap the new chat icon towards the bottom right corner of the chat screen. On iOS, tap the pen icon in the top right corner to start a new chat.

— In the next screen, you will see an option to start a new group, add a new contact, and then all your contacts that use WhatsApp.

— But above all the contacts, you will see your name with “You” in brackets. WhatsApp tells you that this chat can be used to “message yourself.”

— Tap your name and start chatting with yourself.

While this feature is nifty and would surely help people like me, it is available to only select people right now. WhatsApp is in the process of rolling this feature out to everyone, so hopefully, everyone will get it in the coming days.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

YouTube Music, Premium jumps to 80 mn paid subscribers globally
Apps
YouTube Music, Premium jumps to 80 mn paid subscribers globally
PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Apps

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends

How To

Telegram: Gift Telegram Premium to your friends

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Apps

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

India vs England T20 World Cup semi final today at 1.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How To

India vs England T20 World Cup semi final today at 1.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 13: Full list of phones getting the update this month

PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Elon Musk announces to kill off the new grey 'official' badge

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details