You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how

WhatsApp is always adding new features to the app and even though they are still not as many as what rivals such as Telegram offer, they are handy. One of the newly added features of WhatsApp is particularly very useful, at least to me. I have a habit of forgetting things that I have to buy from the market. There are two ways that can help me. Either I note everything on a piece of paper and carry it with me, knowing that I might lose it or something would just trample it, or I use an app. Sure, there is the Notes app on my iPhone and the Keep app on Android, but because these apps are so less used, I don't remember to open them. Thankfully, WhatsApp now has a solution for me.

There is a new Message Yourself option on WhatsApp. Essentially, WhatsApp now lets you send messages to yourself, so now you can jot anything down in a chat that is accessible only to you. It could be the list of groceries, some important notes you took during a meeting, or something that you need to be written down for easier access later. WhatsApp lets you note everything and anything down. And not just text, you can send yourself photos, videos, documents, files, and contact files, much like how you would send them to your contacts.

How to send yourself messages on WhatsApp

— Open WhatsApp on your phone.

— On Android, tap the new chat icon towards the bottom right corner of the chat screen. On iOS, tap the pen icon in the top right corner to start a new chat.

— In the next screen, you will see an option to start a new group, add a new contact, and then all your contacts that use WhatsApp.

— But above all the contacts, you will see your name with “You” in brackets. WhatsApp tells you that this chat can be used to “message yourself.”

— Tap your name and start chatting with yourself.

While this feature is nifty and would surely help people like me, it is available to only select people right now. WhatsApp is in the process of rolling this feature out to everyone, so hopefully, everyone will get it in the coming days.