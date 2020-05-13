Most of the major platforms, operating systems, services, and more have already rolled out the dark mode. These platforms, services, and more allow users to enable the dark mode on their apps, websites, or more. The list of such platforms, services and more includes Twitter, Google, Android, iOS, WhatsApp, Windows, Google, Instagram, and more. Though the scientific benefits of the dark mode are still up for debate, there is a prevalent though. As per the common belief, dark mode ensures that your smartphone is much easier on your eyes. This includes the instances of using that particular app at night, unlock the smartphone in the morning, and more. Also Read - Google announces the closure of Play Music, to be replaced by YouTube Music

It is worth noting that many popular apps and services first rolled out the dark mode back in 2017. It is likely that most devices are already running in Dark mode with dedicated system-wide dark mode settings for their devices. However, it is likely that you may still be running on a non-dark mode version of your favorite apps. Today, we will showcase how one can enable dark mode on the Android and iOS app versions of YouTube. We will also highlight how one can enable this version on the YouTube website on a PC or a laptop.

How to enable dark mode on YouTube

First, let’s talk about smartphone apps on Android and iOS platforms. Before getting started, make sure that you are running the latest version of the apps on your smartphone. The latest versions of the apps come with dedicated Dark mode toggle options on older OS versions. In addition, they also feature automatic dark mode on supported Android and iOS versions.

Step 2:

If you are running Android 10 and newer then the latest YouTube app should automatically switch according to the system theme. You can find this dark theme toggle under the “Display” section on your Google Pixel smartphone. It is also likely to be present in the “Customisation” or Themes section depending on the brand of your smartphone. Once you switch to the dark mode and open YouTube, it will continue in the dark mode. You can manually control the theme by selecting your choice from the “Appearance” sub-menu in the “General” menu in the app “Settings”.

Step 3:

In case you are running anything older, then open the YouTube official app, and head to the “Settings” in the three-dot menu on the top right corner. Then navigate to “General” and flip the dark mode toggle there. If you are on iOS then simply head to the YouTube Settings by tapping on the account button on the top left corner and find the dark mode toggle in the list.

Step 4:

Moving to the desktop website version, tap on the three-dot menu on the top right side to access the settings. Clicking here you can see a “Dark theme” toggle on the top of the Language setting. Tap on the “Dark theme” here will open up a toggle and enable the dark mode. There you go; now you can enjoy the dark mode.