comscore YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on Android app and the website
News

YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on Android app and the website

How To

Today, we will showcase how one can enable dark mode on the Android and iOS app versions of YouTube. We will also highlight how one can enable this version on the YouTube website on a PC or a laptop.

YouTube new logo

Most of the major platforms, operating systems, services, and more have already rolled out the dark mode. These platforms, services, and more allow users to enable the dark mode on their apps, websites, or more. The list of such platforms, services and more includes Twitter, Google, Android, iOS, WhatsApp, Windows, Google, Instagram, and more. Though the scientific benefits of the dark mode are still up for debate, there is a prevalent though. As per the common belief, dark mode ensures that your smartphone is much easier on your eyes. This includes the instances of using that particular app at night, unlock the smartphone in the morning, and more. Also Read - Google announces the closure of Play Music, to be replaced by YouTube Music

It is worth noting that many popular apps and services first rolled out the dark mode back in 2017. It is likely that most devices are already running in Dark mode with dedicated system-wide dark mode settings for their devices. However, it is likely that you may still be running on a non-dark mode version of your favorite apps. Today, we will showcase how one can enable dark mode on the Android and iOS app versions of YouTube. We will also highlight how one can enable this version on the YouTube website on a PC or a laptop. Also Read - YouTube changes design for mobile, gets bigger thumbnails

How to enable dark mode on YouTube

Step 1: Also Read - YouTube to hold a free virtual film festival with content from Cannes, Sundance, and MAMI

First, let’s talk about smartphone apps on Android and iOS platforms. Before getting started, make sure that you are running the latest version of the apps on your smartphone. The latest versions of the apps come with dedicated Dark mode toggle options on older OS versions. In addition, they also feature automatic dark mode on supported Android and iOS versions.

Step 2:

Enable dark mode on YouTube Android 9 Pie

If you are running Android 10 and newer then the latest YouTube app should automatically switch according to the system theme. You can find this dark theme toggle under the “Display” section on your Google Pixel smartphone. It is also likely to be present in the “Customisation” or Themes section depending on the brand of your smartphone. Once you switch to the dark mode and open YouTube, it will continue in the dark mode. You can manually control the theme by selecting your choice from the “Appearance” sub-menu in the “General” menu in the app “Settings”.

Step 3:

Enable dark mode on YouTube Android 9 Pie

In case you are running anything older, then open the YouTube official app, and head to the “Settings” in the three-dot menu on the top right corner. Then navigate to “General” and flip the dark mode toggle there. If you are on iOS then simply head to the YouTube Settings by tapping on the account button on the top left corner and find the dark mode toggle in the list.

Step 4:

Moving to the desktop website version, tap on the three-dot menu on the top right side to access the settings. Clicking here you can see a “Dark theme” toggle on the top of the Language setting. Tap on the “Dark theme” here will open up a toggle and enable the dark mode. There you go; now you can enjoy the dark mode.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 9:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2020 11:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website
How To
YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website
Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Features

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

News

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website

How To

YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk

News

Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk
Google Play Music to be replaced with YouTube Music

News

Google Play Music to be replaced with YouTube Music
Google's RCS-enabled Message app could soon support emoji reaction

News

Google's RCS-enabled Message app could soon support emoji reaction

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus मई महीने के अंत तक लेकर आएगी 'मेड-इन-इंडिया' स्मार्टफोन

ओरोग्य सेतु (Aarogya Setu) एप को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने किया डाउनलोड, जानें फीचर्स

शाओमी के CEO इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे iPhone! वायरल हुआ स्क्रीनशॉट

Nokia 9.3 PureView स्मार्टफोन 8K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Freebuds 3 भारत में वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, 18 रुपये के EMI ऑफर में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100
Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

News

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

News

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance