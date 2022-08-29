Youtube Tips And Tricks How To Turn On Parental Control On Youtube

The new generation of kids like to watch videos of their favourite social media stars and streamers on YouTube. But it’s not always very safe if a child is left vulnerable online. Any responsible parent should think about turning on parental controls on YouTube. You can set up parental controls on YouTube in very simple steps. When enabled, the platform’s protections remove most of the mature content. Also Read - How to stop seeing adult content on Youtube: Block 18+ and inappropriate content easily

Here's how you can easily turn on Parental Control on YouTube:

Restricted Mode on YouTube (Browser)

The Restricted Mode on YouTube is an optional parental control that ‘identifies and filters out potentially mature content using signals such as video title, description, metadata, Community Guidelines reviews, and age-restrictions’. It’s not completely impenetrable, and occasionally problematic stuff will slip through, but it’s a fairly effective initial line of defense. It’s also free. If you already have a YouTube account, turning it on is simple. However, because the protection is at the browser level, you must do so for every device your children use.

Follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1 : Open Youtube.com, and sign in to your account

Step 2 : In the left sidebar, click the Setting button.

Step 3 : At the bottom of the page, select ‘Restricted Mode: Off’ from the drop-down option.

Step 4 : Change it to ‘On’.

Step 5 : Click on Save.

Restricted Mode on YouTube (Phones and Tablets)

This method works on both, Android and iOS devices.

Step 1 : Open YouTube App on your Android device.

Step 2 : Log in to your account.

Step 3 : Tap on your profile, in the top right corner.

Step 4 : Select Settings.

Step 5 : Then select General.

Step 6 : Turn on the Restricted Mode.

YouTube Kids App

Try the YouTube Kids app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets for more stronger controls over smart devices. Children can browse channels and videos that have been approved by real people rather than the algorithm used in limited mode. Additionally, it gets a kid-friendly design. This function particularly appeals to us because it uses human viewers rather than automated ones. Additionally, you can change the app’s age restrictions to let older children watch material that a younger child might not be ready for.