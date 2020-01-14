Be it the website version you’re hooked to or the app, YouTube is still the go-to music source for a large number of people out there. This is mainly due to the large content library offered by the platform. YouTube gives users pretty much every song out there to stream, along with custom remixes and covers of their favorite artists. However, a major drawback is having to keep the screen on while your video plays. This is frustrating when all you want to do is listen to a song or podcast.

While there are a bunch of ways to get the YouTube app itself running in the background, they all require your phone to have root access. However, here is a quick hack to get the YouTube audio running in the background that will work on any Android smartphone and takes a few seconds to execute. All you need is VLC Media Player, a lightweight media player application on the Play Store, that most of us already have.

How to play YouTube videos in VLC Media Player

Step 1: If you don’t already have VLC Media Player, go to the Google Play Store and download the application.

Step 2: Once you have VLC, open YouTube and go to the video you want to play.

Step 3: Click the share button that you would normally use to share the video with your friends. Scroll down the list of options and choose ‘Play with VLC’.

Step 4: Now the video should start streaming through the VLC Player. Hit the three-dot menu on the bottom right and choose ‘Play as audio’.

That’s it. Your video should now start playing as an audio file. This means it will behave like any other audio player (Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana or your phone’s music player). So you can go ahead and switch to other apps or turn off the screen and the audio will still play.

Moreover, you now get VLC’s music control panel in your notification panel. This will allow you to easily scrub through the video to the parts you want to play. If you want to watch the video in a pop-up player along with other apps, you could also choose the ‘Pop-up player” in VLC.