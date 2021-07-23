Zomato IPO share allotment status: How to check IPO allotment status online

Zomato IPO allotment status: The initial IPO or initial public offering share allocation of Zomato, one of the most popular food delivery apps in India, was finalised on Thursday, July 22, 2020. Investors who have applied for the Zomato IPO in the last few days will now be able to check the status of share allocation online. The status of share allocation can be checked via the official BSE website. We will tell you how to check Zomato IPO allotment status online. Also Read - Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

How to check IPO allotment status online

Checking the allotment status online is simple and can be done using your mobile phone as well.

Step 1: Head over to the official website of BSE India, or just click on bseindia.com

Step 2: On the official BSE website click on Status of Issue application link displayed right on the homepage.

Step 3: Next step is to select the Issue type, click on equity there.

Step 4: In the Issue name, click on Zomato from the drop down menu.

Step 5: To check the allotment status, you will then need to enter your application number and PAN number right in the given space.

Step 6: After filling all details, click on the search button displayed on the website to check your allotment status.

Zomato IPO, which is said to be the largest IPO of the year, opened earlier this month on July 14 at Rs 72-75 per share. The IPO closed on July 16.