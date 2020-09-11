comscore Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app
Zoom: How to enable additional security on this video calling app

Check out how you can enable two-factor authentication on the Zoom video calling app.

  Published: September 11, 2020 2:22 PM IST
In the past, a lot of questions were raised about security when Zoom started gaining more attention during the lockdown. It has now added Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to make it easier for admins and organizations to protect their users and prevent security breaches. 2FA will offer users an additional level of security that spares them from constant password management. Also Read - Google could soon replace Duo with Meet for all users

“Implementing 2FA helps organizations meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information,” Zoom said. The company recently upgraded its encryption to standard AES 256-bit GCM, and it is fully enabled for all meetings. Read on to know more about how you can enable 2FA on Zoom. Also Read - Telegram launches video calling on Android and iOS with end-to-end encryption

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

How to enable two-factor authentication on Zoom

Step 1: Sign-in to the Zoom Dashboard, meaning you need to sign in to the Zoom web portal. Also Read - Telegram to soon launch video calling feature

Step 2: Go to profile and scroll down to enable two-factor authentication. Once enabled, you need to set up the authentication process as per your preference.

Step 3: You can choose SMS authentication and follow the instructions that the app asks you to do. You can choose single-use recovery codes, which you can use when other authentication methods don’t work. You can save those on your laptop or phone and press the done button.

You can also try and set up an Authentication app instead of the SMS option. For this, you need to use any app that supports the Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) protocol. These include Google Authenticator (Android/iPhone) and Authenticator (Windows Phone 7). If you have a paid account, then you can also enable 2FA for all users in the account. The admin can also reset a current 2FA setup if a user lost access to their 2FA setup. For example, they misplaced their device, uninstalled the 2FA app, or removed Zoom from their 2FA app.

Zoom app: How to reset 2FA for a user

Step 1: Sign in to the Zoom web portal. In the navigation menu, click User Management then Users.

Step 2: Click Edit next to the user you want to reset 2FA for.

Step 3: In the Two-factor Authentication section, click Reset. The next time the user signs in to Zoom, they will be prompted to set up 2FA again in the web portal.

