BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5

Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5.

BGR Talks is here with another episode with someone from the gaming world. Epic Games recently grabbed the spotlight with the release of its next-gen Unreal Engine 5. Following up on that we spoke to Quentin Staes-Polet who is the India and South East Asia General Manager at Epic Games. Quentin speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5 in India and Epic Games’ approach to the country. Also Read - BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu speaks about Riot Games' plans for India

The interaction kicked off with Quentin speaking about the journey from The Entertainment Company to Epic Games. Quentin highlighted how he grew up in the 70s and 80s and his exposure to arcade games, how his interests switched to music and how he moved to business and engineering from there. He spoke about the emergence of Napster and how that changed the industry. And then the technological innovation grabbed his attention. He shared some learnings from the companies he worked at and Quentin says that it was exciting to see the art world, the social world and the technology collide and come together to create a very exciting product. Also Read - BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje on security, platform responsibility, more

The interaction moved on to Unreal Engine 5 and of the many features Lumen and Nanite were spoken of. Quentin commented that game artists had to downgrade their projects and art. Nanite helps them keep them at a higher quality. As for Lumen integrates ray tracing technology and boosts it.

Quentin expanded on the idea that Epic Games has been focused on the quality of the games as the first priority. As for how focused on making it smaller and optimized for device quality, that would depend on the developers. And again for the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X games, it would depend on the developers on how they use the engine. Raji from Nodding Heads Games, is one of the game being developed in India using the Unreal Engine from Epic Games, which Quentin mentioned.

The conversation moved to the currency on the Epic Games store, Quentin says that India is definitely in the visor and it should come in soon. Following this the topic of Fortnite popped up, and Epic Games is looking at India very carefully and wants to do things well, rather than rush things. And Epic Games definitely has its sights on India and that is one of the bigger tasks of Quentin.

Fortnite was a push from Epic Games on mobile, and it is expected to move more into the segment soon. Quentin added to the comments from CEO Tim Sweeney and is aligned by the values of hi Epic Games. The conversation ended on a personal note and Quentin explained how he has a rescue diving license.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 6:02 PM IST

