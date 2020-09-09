comscore BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh
  • Home
  • Interviews
  • BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
News

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Interviews

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action adventure indie-game set in ancient India, developed by Nodding Head Games headed by Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh.

bgr talk thumbnail Nodding Head Games

Nodding Head Games is currently one of the most popular topics in the Indian gaming community since it is developing what is the first completely made in India game. Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action adventure indie-game set in ancient India, developed by Nodding Head Games. Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, the founders of the company spoke about their story behind Raji and future plans in this interaction for BGR Talks.

The interaction started off with Ian who was asked about the key takeaways for him from the past and he spoke about the passion and the requirements that come out of that experience. This was followed up by Shruti who worked at Electronic Arts before she co-founded Nodding Head Games. She explained that Raji was already on the minds of the founders even before they officially got started and put India on the game dev map.

The conversation moved to Avichal, and he was asked how his experience in Farmville and Empires and Allies with Raji. He explains how the experience in a large team opened up his horizons. The conversation then moved to the game Raji and what exactly brought them together for the project. Shruti explained the whole arc of the story of them coming together. And Avichal explained how Rajasthan played a huge role in the game.

Avichal happened to mention the inspirations behind the game which were Bastion, Journey, and even God of War, Ico, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Dark Souls and even explained how some elements from the Prince of Persia series also creeped in.

The conversation then moved to a somber topic which was the Kickstarter project which the team had started for funding the game. This didn’t quite their way and the campaign just ended up making £66,000. Ian and the team explained how they faced tough times with Shruti having to sell off her house to keep the team and the project running. They were finally rescued by a grant from Epic Games for Unreal Engine.

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5

Also Read

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5

Following this Avichal explained the story of how the game was being built for Unity and in 2D but they moved to Unreal Engine and made it 3D. The discussion then moved to the characters of Raji and how the team always wanted to tell the story of two siblings. Ian discusses about the conceptualization of the characters as well as the world.

Following this Avichal was inquired about some of the bosses that in the game, and he shared that the team tried to make every fight unique and quite challenging as well. Some Nintendo Switch players have already mentioned how difficult it is beating some of the bosses.

The founders were next asked why their initial plan for launching the game for Microsoft Windows. But the game has now launched as an early exclusive on Nintendo Switch with the other versions coming on October 15. And they answered that the opportunity for a first time Indie Game developer from Nintendo to feature on an Indie game platform. This was big and could not just pass up this opportunity.

In terms of future projects, the team is just looking to take a break and then support Raji An Ancient Epic. And they happened to mention about the game shows in India like Nasscom and new studios are always great to see.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 7:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2020 7:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta
Photo Gallery
Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta
Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Photo Gallery

Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

News

Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

Google Phone app gets Verified Calls to help avoid spam calls

News

Google Phone app gets Verified Calls to help avoid spam calls

Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15

Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched

Wearables

Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

Google Phone app gets Verified Calls to help avoid spam calls

Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Interviews

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग की साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट, कुछ जानकारी आईं सामने

Oraimo ने भारत में लॉन्च की स्मार्टवॉच Tempo 1S और TWS ईयरबड्स FreePods 2

PUBG Mobile के लिए Update 1.0 हुआ रिलीज, मिलेगा New Erangel Map

Android 11: ये 8 फीचर्स इसे बनाते हैं एक शानदार ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

पोको ने महज 30 मिनट में बेच दी इस स्मार्टफोन की 10 हजार यूनिट्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details
News
Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details
Google Phone app gets Verified Calls to help avoid spam calls

News

Google Phone app gets Verified Calls to help avoid spam calls
Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15
Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

News

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

News

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers