BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom, Sameer Raje
  • BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje on security, platform responsibility, more
News

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje on security, platform responsibility, more

Interviews

As part of the conversation on BGR Talks, we covered a multitude of topics regarding Zoom as a company and more. Some of the topics include end-to-end encryption, anti-China sentiment, and more. Let’s check out the complete BGR Talks interview here.

BGR Talks Zoom Video Communications Sameer Raje interview 805

He everyone, we are back with a new episode of BGR Talks. As part of the new episode, we spoke with the Head of India at Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje. Raje has been an industry veteran for about 25 years with experience in giants like Cisco, IBM, and Microsoft. He joined Zoom Video Communications months before it exploded on the scene due to the global pandemic. The company saw a massive growth amassing hundreds of millions of users in a matter of months. This was especially challenging considering that everything happening around the pandemic was unprecedented for everyone involved. Also Read - BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu speaks about Riot Games' plans for India

As part of the conversation, we covered a multitude of topics regarding Zoom as a company and more. We talked about the challenges that the company faced while scaling up the servers to stay ahead of the demand. We also focused on criticism regarding end-to-end encryption, security issues in the past, and perception of its Chinese connection. The interaction steered to the improvements that Zoom has made to make the platform secure. Raje also outlined the work the company has done to connect people during this time of need. We also talked about the responsibility of Zoom as a platform and upcoming features on the platform. Raje also addressed the work the company is doing to ensure that it complies with local laws properly. Also Read - BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda on Zee's success and future plans

Coronavirus, Zoom going mainstream and sleepless nights

We kicked off the conversation with the changes in the technology world that Raje has observed throughout his career. Next, we talked about the interesting timing when Raje joined Zoom India as the head and the sudden transition. He highlighted some of the challenges that the company faced as COVID-19 raged across the world. This includes sleepless nights for months end for Zoom engineers. However, he didn’t have to worry about up-scaling the platform as it was well designed from the beginning. Also Read - BGR Talks: Dolby Senior Regional Director, Ashim Mathur elaborates on Dolby and evolving technologies

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Next up, we talked about the obvious security issues regarding Zoom ranging from the Facebook tracker, and Zoom bombings on BGR Talks. Raje helped set the record straight while sharing some important insights around the device. He noted that Zoom was meant to be an enterprise-grade software but the mainstream exposed that it wasn’t really designed for casual use. However, the company has made some important improvements to the software. Raje also addressed the memos that the Government of India has issued regarding Zoom while working to ensure that things are fixed where possible.

End-to-end encryption and the anti-China sentiment

We also talked about the glaring absence of end-to-end encryption on Zoom in this episode of BGR Talks. Raje outlined the challenges associated with technology while transporting audio and video streams. He shared some technical details with some key-insights around the matter. In addition, we also discussed the security-related features that Zoom has worked on to improve the platform. We also discussed the anti-China sentiment in India and the perceived connection between Zoom and China. This includes the recent instance where Zoom banned the account of a US-based Chinese activist and later restored the account. Raje outlined the work that the company is doing to ensure that such things don’t happen in the future. He also talked about the proper way to comply with local governing laws.

Zoom 5.0 will add advanced encryption, fix major security and privacy issues

Also Read

Zoom 5.0 will add advanced encryption, fix major security and privacy issues

We eventually steered to Zoom as a platform and its responsibilities to safeguard its users. Raje shared details about the mission of Zoom India to protect its users while focusing on children and women. In addition, we also tried to find the future of Zoom as a platform along with upcoming features. The conversation moved on to future technology that will play a critical role in humanity. Finally, we talked about how coronavirus has changed things for Raje on the personal front. We concluded this episode of BGR Talks with a final question on the number of passwords that someone like Raje has to use to manage Zoom India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 1:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 23, 2020 1:09 PM IST

Best Sellers