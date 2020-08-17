BGR Talks: Verizon Media India Country Manager Nikhil Rungta

We’re back with another episode of BGR Talks and this time we spoke to Verizon Media India Country Manager Nikhil Rungta. Verizon Media appointed Nikhil Rungta in the India Country Manager capacity to handle the company’s approach just last year. In the interaction we speak to Nikhil about his career which began with startups and the top of the line companies he has worked at and Verizon’s unique approach to India. Also Read - BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet speaks about his journey, upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5

The interaction began with the journey that began Nikhil's career at Yatra which then was just a startup and on its way to became a success story. And Nikhil promptly mentioned that as he looks back it probably it is all a mix of gut, luck and some trends of the time. Back then even the buzzword startup wasn't really that big. But it all came down to how someone connected to the vision of the profile they are looking at.

Even before Verizon, Nikhil has been on a success path with Yatra to Google to Yebhi, to Jio, to Housing, and Nikhil thanks the team for it's success. He says there is no formula to success, but it comes down to belief, belief in the company, the vision. And for those now that are looking to start of their career with startups, Nikhil feels that more than going by the trend they should focus on if they agree what the company is doing, if they think it will make a difference. As for advice to youth, they should have a curiosity for the job, and if it will make a difference in people's lives.

Nikhil on Verizon Media

On to Verizon Media, Nikhil joined a short time before the covid situation hit the world, and he mentions that being leaders, they have to be ready to adapt to the challenges in their path. Covid may be new, but it still is a challenge, and empathy goes a long way in answering questions. Verizon Media has faced losses during this time, but Nikhil emphasizes that it has seen a huge growth in the user numbers. Hence the company is positive.

Nikhil was inquired about whether Verizon’s RYOT studio’s LA River AR Platform could fit into the Clean Ganga project, and he positively feels it could be a possibility. It could also turn out to be a great tool for education as well. As for the project to order groceries over mail that was recently introduced in the US, it could again be a possibility in India as well.

Technology and interactivity will play a huge role in the future he says. Now Verizon may not be a big household name in India, but India is a priority country, and it is a group company, and its brands like AOL, yahoo, Engadget and Huffpost are popular. And it’s Makers India is a project from Verizon which focuses on women in India which was recently announced.

The interaction ended with Nikhil’s opinion on what makes a good boss. And he believes in the concept of servant-leadership, which means how you can serve those you are working with. How to make sure those working with you can progress. That concluded this week’s interaction and we will be back with another one next week.