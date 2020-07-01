Hello everyone, we are back a new episode of our interview series, here at BGR India. As part of episode 4, a special guest has joined us to share their perspective on the technology around. This includes the smartphone industry, the digital landscape, and future tech so much more. We also talk about several important things that range from the much-hyped smartphone, the legend of F2, and more. The person we are talking about is none other than Poco India general manager, C Manmohan. Talking about the upcoming smartphone, we are obviously talking about the now confirmed Poco M2 Pro. Beyond this, F2 certainly gave it away that we are talking about the legendary Poco F2. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro India launch set for July 7, listed on Flipkart

As part of the interview, Manmohan shared some details around the company, how it functions, changes, and the impact of COVID-19. He also inadvertently (not really) even confirmed the presence of Poco M2 Pro days before the official announcement by merely breathing, existing. We also talked about the rebirth of Poco with the X2 and the changes in the launch plans due to the pandemic. This includes the measures that Manmohan took to keep the ship steady in this unprecedented time. Be the steps aimed at the employee wellbeing, implementation of remote work, robust customer services, or reinforced supply chain. Also Read - Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed: Check specifications and other details

Watch: BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

During our conversation, Manmohan also reiterated the fact that Poco M2 Pro will only launch in the Indian market. However, he stopped shy of sharing some more obvious hints about the specification list of the upcoming device. We also discussed how the company expanded its focus on more than one product categories all due to customer feedback. Manmohan also noted that Poco may not shy away from additional product categories and everything depends on the fans. Also Read - Poco India GM hints at a new phone launch; could be the rumored Poco M2 Pro

Manmohan addresses the “creep” controversy

Beyond the usual, Manmohan also took out time to address one of the more contentious issues in the recent past. The issue that we are talking about is the time when the Poco India head referred to a feature as “creep”. He took his time to set the record straight while clarifying the intent and address the Poco fans directly. Manmohan also talked about the cult status of the Poco F2 and the unlikeliest place of the dreaded question.

We also talk about his time in BITS Pilani as a Mechanical Engineering graduate and IIM Lucknow days. Unsurprisingly, Manmohan revealed that he was a problem solver since the beginning while imparting information to his classmates. The conversation went ahead to focus on his startup days and things that we learned from his days as a consultant. Manmohan shared an important insight from his professional career noting that the idea is far more important than the person who is speaking. We also talk about the changing digital landscape in India from 2010 and even as recently as 2016.

Towards the second part of the interview, the Poco leader also shared some details about his reacquired habit of reading books. He also shared some of his favorite book recommendations along with role models in the corporate space. We got some time to talk about the interesting definition of an “insight” along with the power of discussion. In the end, Manmohan shifted gears to talk about his admiration for Elon Musk and Tesla. We brought the conversation to an end with a focus on the technologies that will shape the world in the coming years. You can check the entire interview here or on YouTube. Stay tuned for the next episode where we sit down with Sameer Raje, the Head of Zoom India.

