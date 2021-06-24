A new Windows 11 teaser released ahead of launch: Here's a look

Microsoft will be holding a major global event at 8:30 IST today. The company is expected to announce its next-gen Windows 11 operating system at the event. Just a few hours ahead of the event, the company has released a new teaser clip for its upcoming Windows operating system via its official Windows Twitter account. Also Read - Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Big announcements expected today, watch livestream here

The teaser video hints at a system UI overhaul and that touch interface is going to be a major part of the upcoming Windows operating system. Also Read - Windows 11 will improve multi-monitor workflow; here's how

To recall, Microsoft during the launch of Windows 10 back in 2015 stated that this will be the last major Windows release and the company will now keep on releasing updates for it, constantly making it better. However, recently the company assigned a support end date to Windows 10 and a leaked beta of Windows 11 surfaced, hinting at the launch of a new operating system altogether.

Taking a look at the leaked beta release of Windows 11, we know that the new operating system will bring in a design overhaul and multiple new features. The design overhaul will bring in a new taskbar, rounded UI elements, a new Start menu and much more. New features will include advanced options for multiple monitor setups. The company will also make available new sounds and visual cues in the operating system.

Microsoft is expected to announce Windows 11 (or whatever it ends up calling the new operating system) today at its virtual event. Here we will get to know the timeline for the release of the new operating system and will get a detailed look at everything new that the new OS will bring.