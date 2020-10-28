Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999

Acer has launched the updated lineup of its premium Windows laptops in India powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The 11th Gen upgrade is applied to the Aspire 5, Swift 3X, Swift 3 14, Swift 3, and Swift 5. Acer has revised the prices for all these models and will put them on sale starting the first week of November. The laptops will be initially available at Reliance Digital, following which they will be also be sold via Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Acer promises bigger upgrades with the 11th Gen Intel processors. Some of these laptops are compliant with the Intel Evo programme while some of them also debut the Intel Iris XE and Itel XE Max based laptops. These processors feature instant wake, powerful graphics performance with Intel Iris Xe graphics, all-day battery life that can be fast-charged, feature best-in-class wireless, and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Intel 11th Gen Intel laptops

Swift 5 (SF514-55T):

The Acer Swift 5 laptop comes with a lightweight design, powerful performance and anti-microbial coating. The laptop uses the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and is verified to the Intel Evo platform. Hence, Acer says the laptop provides up to 17 hours of battery life. The laptop weighs 1Kg and features a 14-inch Full HD display with brightness levels of 340 nits and 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The display itself is covered by an antimicrobial coating of Gorilla Glass. Acer is offering several ports such as USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2. The Swift 5 starts at Rs 79,999 onwards.

Swift 3X:

The Swift 3X uses the 11th Gen Intel Core processors along with the new Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics. This should help with graphics-intensive tasks like photo and video editing and play casual games with high FPS. The 14-inch display itself supports up to 72 percent NTSC color gamut and offers up to 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features a 58.7Wh battery capable of lasting for up to 17.5 hours. The Swift 3X laptops start at Rs 79,999 onwards

Swift 3:

The two models in the Acer Swift 3 line are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and certified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design. Both the laptops come with a metal chassis, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Thunderbolt 4.

The Swift 3 (SF313-53) gets a 13.5-inch display and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18 percent more vertical viewing display. Also, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness rating. It delivers up to 16 hours of battery life and takes 30 minutes to provide a battery life of 4 hours. The Swift 3 (SF314-59) features a bigger Full HD 14-inch display. Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, utilize SSD storage and support up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD memory. They also support Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader. Prices for the Swift 3 lineup starts from Rs 67,999 onwards.

Aspire 5:

The new Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The laptop features a Full-HD 14-inch IPS display with blue light filter protection. There’s support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax. For storage, the laptops feature up to1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD. Prices for the Aspire 5 series starts from Rs 54,999 onwards.