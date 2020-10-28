comscore Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India, prices start at Rs 54,999
News

Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India, prices start at Rs 54,999

Laptops

Acer has unveiled its latest 11th Gen Intel-powered laptops in India. The Aspire 5 is the most affordable model starting at Rs 54,999.

  • Published: October 28, 2020 5:24 PM IST
Acer-Swift-5_SF514-55_Special-angle-3D-render-04

Acer has launched the updated lineup of its premium Windows laptops in India powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The 11th Gen upgrade is applied to the Aspire 5, Swift 3X, Swift 3 14, Swift 3, and Swift 5. Acer has revised the prices for all these models and will put them on sale starting the first week of November. The laptops will be initially available at Reliance Digital, following which they will be also be sold via Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Acer promises bigger upgrades with the 11th Gen Intel processors. Some of these laptops are compliant with the Intel Evo programme while some of them also debut the Intel Iris XE and Itel XE Max based laptops. These processors feature instant wake, powerful graphics performance with Intel Iris Xe graphics, all-day battery life that can be fast-charged, feature best-in-class wireless, and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6. Also Read - Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for Chromebooks

Acer Intel 11th Gen Intel laptops

Swift 5 (SF514-55T): Also Read - Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

The Acer Swift 5 laptop comes with a lightweight design, powerful performance and anti-microbial coating. The laptop uses the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and is verified to the Intel Evo platform. Hence, Acer says the laptop provides up to 17 hours of battery life. The laptop weighs 1Kg and features a 14-inch Full HD display with brightness levels of 340 nits and 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The display itself is covered by an antimicrobial coating of Gorilla Glass. Acer is offering several ports such as USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2. The Swift 5 starts at Rs 79,999 onwards.

Swift 3X:

The Swift 3X uses the 11th Gen Intel Core processors along with the new Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics. This should help with graphics-intensive tasks like photo and video editing and play casual games with high FPS. The 14-inch display itself supports up to 72 percent NTSC color gamut and offers up to 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features a 58.7Wh battery capable of lasting for up to 17.5 hours. The Swift 3X laptops start at Rs 79,999 onwards

Swift 3:

The two models in the Acer Swift 3 line are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and certified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design. Both the laptops come with a metal chassis, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Thunderbolt 4.

Acer-Swift-3

The Swift 3 (SF313-53) gets a 13.5-inch display and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18 percent more vertical viewing display. Also, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness rating. It delivers up to 16 hours of battery life and takes 30 minutes to provide a battery life of 4 hours. The Swift 3 (SF314-59) features a bigger Full HD 14-inch display. Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, utilize SSD storage and support up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD memory. They also support Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader. Prices for the Swift 3 lineup starts from Rs 67,999 onwards.

Aspire 5:

The new Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The laptop features a Full-HD 14-inch IPS display with blue light filter protection. There’s support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax. For storage, the laptops feature up to1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD. Prices for the Aspire 5 series starts from Rs 54,999 onwards.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2020 5:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
Mobiles
Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

Wearables

boAt Storm smartwatch with heart rate and SpO2 sensor launched in India

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Wearables

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Laptops

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi set to add Mi Watch Lite to its lineup, spotted in FCC listing

Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer

Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999

Laptops

Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing
Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Review

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review
Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers

News

Apple uses retail stores to deliver products faster to buyers
Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

News

Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche डिजाइन स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्चिंग पहले मिली लाखों बुकिंग

LG Velvet स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme C15s स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, हो सकता है Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Vivo के स्मार्टफोन में हो सकती है नए Origin OS की एंट्री, Funtouch OS की होगी छुट्टी!

LG Wing स्मार्टफोन दो डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 765 चिपसेट के साथ 69,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Xiaomi set to add Mi Watch Lite to its lineup, spotted in FCC listing
Wearables
Xiaomi set to add Mi Watch Lite to its lineup, spotted in FCC listing
Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999

Laptops

Acer 11th Gen Intel laptops launched in India from Rs 54,999
Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours

Apps

Instagram increases time limits on livestreams to 4 hours
Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer

Mobiles

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone comes with a contactless thermometer
Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

News

Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers