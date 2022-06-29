Acer today launched a new gaming laptop in India. The newly launched Aspire 5 is a part of the company’s Aspire series of gaming laptops and it joins the ranks of Aspire 7 gaming laptops in the country. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop that was launched in India today is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, which the company says deliver ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features. This chip also provides a balance between long battery life and optimum performance to the users. Also Read - New Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU launched in India

Acer Aspire 5 price and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Acer said that its Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available in India at a starting price of Rs 62,990 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and Croma Stores. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops and new Chromebook models: Check details

Acer Aspire 5 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop features a metal top cover and an elevating hinge design. It is available in Black and Grey colour variants. Coming to the internals, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with an 81.18% screen-to-body ratio, and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

As mentioned before, it is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors that is coupled with dual channel DDR4 RAM with up to 32GB of RAM, and expandable dual SSDs up to 2TB. It also has Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. Coming to the thermals, Aspire 5 gaming laptop has dual fans that support multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes, which the company says expel up to 10 percent more heat with the air inlet keyboard.

The laptop also has a backlit keyboard, a 720P HD webcam along with a fingerprint reader. Additionally, the laptop comes with Acer’s TNR Solution, which the company says provides image noise reduction in low-light conditions. It also the company’s PurifiedVoice technology that can actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics.

Coming to connectivity, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB Type-A ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. On the battery front, it has a 50Wh three cell Lithium battery.