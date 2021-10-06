Acer just launched its Acer Aspire Vero in global markets. While being one of the first laptops to run Microsoft’s Windows 11 out of the box, it is not the key feature of the laptop. The most important feature of this laptop is the build quality and materials used. Also Read - Windows 11 released: How to check if your PC is compatible with the new OS

The new Acer Aspire Vero is built out of post consumer recycled (PCR) plastics. The company claims that 30 percent of the entire chassis is made using PCR plastics, while 50 percent of the keyboard caps use the material. Apart from this, to show its focus on sustainability, Acer is shipping the laptop inside of 100 percent recyclable packaging.

The packaging includes a 100 percent recyclable plastic laptop sleeve and keyboard protector, along with a carton box made out of 85 percent recycled materials. Another point, Acer skipped painting the Vero and instead allows the little flecks of charcoal and yellow scattered throughout the Vero's recycled plastic chassis show.

Acer Aspire Vero price

Acer Aspire Vero is priced at $699.99 (approximately Rs 52,342) for the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM along with 256 SSD storage. The Intel Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is priced at $899.99 (approximately Rs 67,297).

The company has not announced when it will launch the laptop in the Indian market. However, it has put up a dedicated page for the same on its official India website. So, we can expect the release in the days to come.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

Acer Aspire Vero sports a 15.6-inch full HD display, which according to the company is 99 percent recyclable. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core processors paired with Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor that works with Windows Hello. It features a good selection of ports: Ethernet, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 port, a headphone jack, and even a full-size HDMI 2.0 port. It also comes with a 720p resolution webcam for video calls.