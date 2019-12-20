comscore Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India
News

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

Laptops

The new Concept D series boasts of 10 products which include ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 6:03 PM IST
acer-conceptD-series-launched-in-india

Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Thursday launched its ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial use in India. The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks and monitors optimised for today’s professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects and developers.

Related Stories


The new Concept D series boasts of 10 products which include ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro. Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with NVIDIA GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use.

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and more

Also Read

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Asus and more

As part of the RTX Studio laptop program, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

“The ConceptD product portfolio was designed to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process and create beautiful things. As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we’ve conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators to release their creativity,” Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said in a statement.

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Also Read

Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000 to buy in India: Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

With a starting price of Rs 99,999, the ConceptD 500 will be available from January 2020, Acer said, adding that the ConceptD CP3 monitor for creators would also be available from next month. The ConceptD 9 laptop will be available from next month at a starting price of Rs 3,59,999. The ConceptD Pro line-up features four laptops, nearly all of which are part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio certification programme and target different needs and price points.

Coming to the ConceptD 7 series, it’ll be made available through Acer’s E-Store and Acer Malls from January, 2020. The company has also noted that the ConceptD 3 Pro, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro will be made available on demand only.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers to buy in India

“We are thrilled to announce our new ConceptD product range in India. ConceptD is a fresh approach to computing that overcomes the barriers between people and technology and enables creators to unleash their full potential. The entire series provides the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India
Laptops
Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India
Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

News

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

News

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

Telecom

Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

News

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

Laptops

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India
Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

Telecom

Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices
Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

News

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more
Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

Smart TVs

Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon
FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

News

FASTag deadline extended again; now mandatory from January 15, 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y11 भारत में 3GB रैम, ड्यूल कैमरा के साथ 8,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo A91 और Oppo A8 लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi K20 सीरीज के फोन्स को मिला Amazon Prime Video HD वीडियो प्लेबैक का सपोर्ट

Flipkart Year End Sale आज रात 8 बजे से Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्स

Jabra Elite 75t ट्रूली वायरलैस ईयरबड भारत में 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, 28 घंटे का है बैटरी लाइफ

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out
Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

News

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China
Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

News

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019
Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

News

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked