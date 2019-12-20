Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Thursday launched its ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial use in India. The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks and monitors optimised for today’s professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects and developers.

The new Concept D series boasts of 10 products which include ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro. Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with NVIDIA GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use.

As part of the RTX Studio laptop program, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

“The ConceptD product portfolio was designed to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process and create beautiful things. As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we’ve conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators to release their creativity,” Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said in a statement.

With a starting price of Rs 99,999, the ConceptD 500 will be available from January 2020, Acer said, adding that the ConceptD CP3 monitor for creators would also be available from next month. The ConceptD 9 laptop will be available from next month at a starting price of Rs 3,59,999. The ConceptD Pro line-up features four laptops, nearly all of which are part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio certification programme and target different needs and price points.

Coming to the ConceptD 7 series, it’ll be made available through Acer’s E-Store and Acer Malls from January, 2020. The company has also noted that the ConceptD 3 Pro, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro will be made available on demand only.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers to buy in India

“We are thrilled to announce our new ConceptD product range in India. ConceptD is a fresh approach to computing that overcomes the barriers between people and technology and enables creators to unleash their full potential. The entire series provides the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

Written with inputs from IANS