Acer ConceptD Pro with 9th gen Intel processors launched | BGR India

Acer is strengthening its ConceptD series in India with the launch of new models. The fourth largest PC brand in India has launched ConceptD models across laptops and workstation segment. The lineup includes a total of eight laptops, a workstation and a monitor. The Taiwanese company notes that these products are aimed at amateur and professional creators in the country. The laptop models include the ConceptD 9, ConceptD 9 Pro, ConceptD 7, ConceptD 7 Pro, ConceptD 5, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Pro. Acer also launched the ConceptD 500 high-end desktop and a ConceptD CP3 monitor.

These ConceptD range devices are not exactly new. They were first introduced during the Next@Acer event in New York. The products are consequently being launched here. These devices were also showcased in Bangalore last month and are formally being launched today. With the lineup, Acer is diversifying its product portfolio. With consumer demand declining, Acer is targeting content creators as a path to grow in the traditional PC market. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said the company is targeting consumers with use cases that would fit in both professional and beginner level of content creation. He also revealed that these devices will serve as a gateway to the launch of new models like the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro, ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 700 during the second quarter of this year.

Acer ConceptD Series Laptops

Acer is launching a total of eight laptops across four different product segments. With the ConceptD series, the company is looking at offering creative professionals, a laptop that is both powerful and quiet at the same time. These models feature Acer’s AeroBlade 3D fan that emits less than 40 decibels of noise. There is a 4K UHD Pantone Validated display that covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. These laptops are aimed at folks who do 3D rendering or create content that requires the highest of color accuracy. The ConceptD 9 and 9 Pro are the absolute beast in this lineup with top end configuration. The ConceptD 9 is available starting from Rs 3,59,999. The ConceptD 9 Pro, on the other hand, is so expensive that the company is not sharing any starting price.

The ConceptD 9 and 9 Pro feature Ezel Aero Hinge that allows the screen to be tilted or pushed forward. They house 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2080 or Quadro RTX 5000 series graphics. They also offer 32GB of RAM and two 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid0 configuration. The ConceptD 9 is aimed at those looking to render 3D models, edit or export 6K videos and do real-time ray tracing. The ConceptD 9 Pro, which is part of the RTX Studio program, is for those looking to do AI or deep learning and engineering simulations.

The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro are designed as a thinner and thus a less powerful machine for creators. This is for those who create content but have lighter workloads. The ConceptD 7 features 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 2080 with Max-Q design. The Pro model steps up to a Quadro RTX series GPU. They feature a 15.6-inch UHD display with color accuracy of Delta E <2. The ConceptD 7 is now available starting from Rs 1,79,999 through e-store and Acer Malls.

The ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 5 series are designed as portable but powerful precision notebooks for budding creators. The ConceptD 3 starts from Rs 99,999 while the ConceptD 5 starts from Rs 1,09,999. These laptops feature up to 9th generation Intel Core i7 processors. The ConceptD 5 comes in both 15-inch and 17-inch variants. It also has NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPUs while ConceptD 3 offers NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU. These laptops also run at under 40dBA and house AeroBlade 3D fan. Covering 100 percent of Adobe RGB colour gamut, these laptops come with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

Acer ConceptD Desktop and Monitor

Acer is also launching ConceptD 500 desktop and ConceptD CP3 monitor. The ConceptD 500 is a high end desktop with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 series GPU. It also features up to 9th generation Intel Core processors, up to 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD storage. The desktop is designed for complex tasks such as visual effects rendering, 3D modelling, simulations, AI and deep learning development. The CP3 monitor is a pro-grade display for professionals who seek absolute color accuracy. The Pantone validated display with 4K UHD resolution has color accuracy of Delta E <1. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate and covers 90 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut. The monitor comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. The desktop starts at Rs 99,999 while the monitors price will be revealed closer to it’s availability later this month.