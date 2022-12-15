comscore Acer Swift Edge laptop launched in India: Check price, specs
News

Acer launches 16-inch Swift Edge laptop in India: Check price, specs, availability

Laptops

Acer today launched the Swift Edge laptop in India. It comes with a 16-inch OLED display, and it is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO CPU.

Highlights

  • Acer today launched the Swift Edge laptop in India.
  • The Acer Swift Edge starts at Rs 1.25 lakhs in India.
  • The Acer Swift Edge is up for purchase in India.
Acer Swift Edge

Image: Acer

Acer today launched a new laptop dubbed as ‘Swift Edge’ in India. The newly launched Acer Swift Edge comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED display, and it is powered by the AMD Ryzen Pro CPU. Acer says that its Swift Edge laptop is the lightest 16-inch laptop in the world. It weighs just 1.17Kg and is 12.95mm thin. In addition to this, the Acer Swift Edge laptop also comes with Microsoft Pluton security processor, which the company says is designed to help users fight against increasingly complex cyberattacks. Also Read - India’s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads: Report

Acer Swift Edge laptop pricing, availability and colours

Acer’s new 16-inch Swift Edge laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 124,999 in India and it is up for purchase on store.acer.com and Amazon India in a single Olivine Black colour variant. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Acer Swift Edge specifications

Let’s talk about the design first. The Acer Swift Key laptop is made using an aluminum alloy, which the company says is 20 percent lighter and two times as strong as normal aluminum. It is 12.95mm thin and it weighs 1.17kg. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in IndiaA

Coming to the display, the newly launched laptop comes with a 16.0-inch OLED WQUXGA display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness via Acer CineCrystal, and 100 percent cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

It runs the 64-bit Windows 11 operating system and it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor that offers a peak turbo speed of up to 4.7GHz. In addition to that, the Acer Swift Key laptop has the AMD Ryzen Pro processor, and the Microsoft Pluton and biometric authentication, which is designed to keep users’ personal data protected.

On the storage front, the Acer Swift Edge laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM that is coupled with 1TB of PCIe Gen4 space. The laptop also has a FHD front-facing camera that uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology capturing better images even in low-light conditions. These visuals are coupled with Acer’s PurifiedVoice technology that offers AI Noise Reduction for video calling. On the audio front, the laptop has stereo speaker.

Talking about connectivity, the newly launched laptop has Wi-Fi 6E, BlueTooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging feature, and a USB 3.2 port.

Lastly, the Acer Swift Edge laptop comes with a three-cell 54Wh Lithium-ion battery with support for a 65W PD AC adaptor.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 3:06 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

