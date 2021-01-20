Acer has launched its new lineup of 11-inch Chromebooks for the education market. The lineup includes Acer Chromebook 511 and Chromebook 311. In addition, Acer also launched two new convertible Chromebooks – Spin 512 and Spin 511. The Chromebook convertible models have been announced to “meet the needs of students and education customers,” as per a press release by Acer. The laptop models meet the MIL-STD 810H standard for durability, the company said. Also Read - Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Acer Chromebook 511, Chromebook 311, Spin 512, and Spin 511 will only be available in North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) regions as of now. We take a look at the price and specifications of Acer Chromebook 511, Chromebook 311, Spin 512, and Spin 511:

Acer Chromebook 511: Price and specifications

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C741L) gets an 11.6-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform. It is said to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours. There is also built-in 4G LTE connectivity.

The laptop weighs in at just 1.3kg. Further, Chromebook 511 sports an impact-resistant chassis, widened brackets and reinforced I/O ports, which is said to help it stand up to rough handling. It also comes with a drainage system built into its keyboard that helps to protect the device’s internals from accidental spills. The Zero-touch enrollment feature allows to automatically enroll into school administration as soon as the end-user connects to the internet.

The Acer Chromebook 511 will be available in North America starting April at a starting price of $399.99, while the EMEA markets will get the Chromebook 511 from March at a starting price of 399 euros.

Acer Chromebook 311: Price and specifications

Acer Chromebook 311 (C722) has been designed for K-12 students. It packs a MediaTek MT8183 processor. The laptop can survive falls of up to 122 cm (48.03 in) and withstand up to 60 kg of downward force, thanks to its shock-absorbent bumpers. According to the company, the keyboard is capable of withstanding up to 330 ml of water.

Acer Chromebook 511 and Chromebook 511 have been designed keeping in mind the toy safety standards. Plastic coatings on the computer have been certified under the ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety Standard. The Chromebook is said to offer up to 20 hours of battery life. The Acer Chromebook 311 will be available in North America in January starting at $299.99. In EMEA, the laptop will be available in March starting at 269 euros.

Acer Chromebook 311 gets an optional touch screen, an HDR webcam with a wide field-of-view for online classes, and Chrome OS features. Both the Chromebook 511 and Acer Chromebook 311 support apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511, Spin 311: Price, specifications, and features

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and Spin 512 both feature scratch-resistant, Antimicrobia, Corning Gorilla Glass touch display. While the Chromebook Spin 511 sports an 11.6-inch HD IPS screen, while the Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ IPS screen. The devices sport a shock-absorbent bumper and reinforced design that help protect the devices from drops as high as 122 cm and up to 60 kg of downward force, Acer claimed.

There are widened brackets, reinforced I/O ports, BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent coating on the keyboard and surrounding surface, mechanically anchored keys, and spill-resistant keyboard keys.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and Spin 512 are powered by the latest Intel N4500 and N5100 processors, respectively. The laptops are said to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. Both the models have 360-degree hinges with support for four different usage modes. The devices sport an 8MP MIPI world-facing camera with 88-degree wide-field-of-view HDR webcam with a physical shutter.

The laptops will be available with up to 64GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MU-MIMO connectivity, USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two reinforced USB 3.2 Type A ports, and Bluetooth 5.1 are supported as well. The Chromebook Spin 511 and Spin 512 have been launched with Google Play support.

“The Acer Chrome OS devices support multi-user sign-in, so each student can simply log onto their unique account where their projects, Gmail and other information are kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen,” Acer said.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Spin 511 will be available in North America in April. The prices start at $429.99 and $399.99, respectively. In EMEA, the laptops will be available in March starting at 399 euros and 369 euros, respectively.