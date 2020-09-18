Acer launches Predator Helios 300 and Triton 300 laptops in India

Acer has launched new laptops in India. The latest Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 84,999. The second laptop that Acer has unveiled is the Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop, which will cost Rs 89,999. Interested buyers can get the devices through the company’s online store. One can also buy the devices via Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Acer Predator Helios 300: Specifications

Thew newly launched Acer Predator Helios 300 is equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. It is paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design, and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The device has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3ms overdrive. The laptop comes with Killer’s E26001 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0. It offers support for up to 32GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, 2 PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration, along with up to 2TB hard drive. Also Read - Top Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptops announced for 2020

You also get DTS:X Ultra Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround sound. Acer says that its custom-engineered cooling technology ensures that the device runs at an optimal temperature. The laptop is armed with dual fans, including one custom-designed 4th generation AeroBlade™ 3D fan that reduces noise while increasing airflow. The second one is Acer CoolBoost, which allows manual adjustment of the fans to ensure that critical areas receive continuous cooling. Strategically placed intake and exhaust vents are also included. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check offers, price

Acer Predator Triton 300: Specifications

The Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop offers 10th gen Intel core H-series processor. It is backed by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240Hz display refresh rate. The device sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 3ms response time that supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space. It is equipped with Killer Killer DoubleShot Pro, Killer Control Center, and Killer xTend. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, mini-DP 1.4, and USB3.2 Type-C.

The laptop is upgradeable to 32GB using two soDIMM modules, up to 3TB SSD through M.2 SSD x 3 (one PCIe, two combo). The company has added three heat pipes to the device’s advanced thermal design, which also includes a dual-fan cooling system. It features one 4th gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan and CoolBoost technology, and strategically placed intake and exhaust vents. The device comes with a metal chassis.